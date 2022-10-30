1 fatality confirmed in 7-vehicle crash that blocked I-95 for 7 hours

Virginia State Police are still trying to notify the next of kin for a person confirmed dead in a seven-vehicle crash in Henrico County that blocked northbound lanes of Interstate 95 for seven hours on Sunday.

Police have not yet released details of the initial crash, which occurred about 3 a.m. on Sunday near the exit for Interstate 295 at the 84-mile marker in Henrico.

Sgt. Jessica Shehan said Sunday morning that police were trying to reconstruct the incident, which involved multiple crashes. The crashes blocked northbound lanes of the interstate until 10:18 a.m., prompting police to redirect traffic onto East Parham Road.

Shehan said police will not publicly identify the victim until they notify family.