 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 hurt in chain-reaction Goochland County crash on Interstate 64

  • 0

The new episode of 8@4 features segments of people, events and places that give the opportunity to find a new perspective in Central Virginia. Presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

A chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles closed parts of Interstate 64 in Goochland County Friday.

Virginia State Police said a westbound vehicle made a sudden lane change, causing the crash. A tractor-trailer was unable to brake in time and ran off the interstate, hitting a tree and a concrete portion of a bridge. 

One person was been taken to a hospital for treatment. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic not over: Biden administration extends Covid public health emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News