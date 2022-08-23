1 killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash

One person was killed early Tuesday when a car went off Midlothian Turnpike and hit a pole, Chesterfield police said.

Police in a statement said a 2007 Honda Civic was driving westbound “at a high rate of speed” and made contact with a 2016 Ford F-150 going in the same direction. Both vehicles went off the road to the right, and the Honda struck a utility pole and overturned.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, police said.

One person inside of the F-150 was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road was closed as the crash was under investigation.