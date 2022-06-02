 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 killed in Powhite Parkway crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A fatal crash on State Route 76 (Powhite Parkway) near Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond left one man dead Thursday morning.

Richmond police responded to a crash at 6:38 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of Powhite Parkway were closed and traffic was diverted to Chippenham Parkway.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Police did not confirm the cause of the incident.

Update: Eastbound lanes of Powhite Parkway/Route 76 have reopened.

Eastbound lanes of Powhite Parkway/Route 76 are closed near Forest Hill Avenue because of a crash.

Traffic is being diverted to Chippenham Parkway. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes and to expect delays. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Underwater wonder: The race to save a Marseille cave's prehistoric art

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News