1 killed in Powhite Parkway crash

A fatal crash on State Route 76 (Powhite Parkway) near Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond left one man dead Thursday morning.

Richmond police responded to a crash at 6:38 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of Powhite Parkway were closed and traffic was diverted to Chippenham Parkway.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Police did not confirm the cause of the incident.

Update: Eastbound lanes of Powhite Parkway/Route 76 have reopened.

