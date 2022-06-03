1 killed in South Richmond fire

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a house fire early this morning on Decatur Street in South Richmond.
Richmond fire crews were dispatched at 4:41 a.m. to a working residential fire at East 14th and Decatur streets, about two blocks south of Hull Street.
"There was heavy fire coming out of the first floor on the front side of the building," said Battalion Chief David Pulliam, the incident commander. "A number of citizens out there pointed to the second floor in the back and said they believed two people were trapped inside."
"Very shortly after we brought the second occupant out, and that person had a pulse and was transported to VCU Medical Center," Pulliam said. "We then quickly knocked down the bulk of the fire."
Both victims were found in a second-floor bedroom, said Pulliam, who had no additional information the pair. The fire was marked under control at 5:17 a.m. Crews were still on the scene at 9 a.m. mopping up.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“Most of the crews that were there this morning also fought that fire yesterday" at 909 E. Main St. downtown, Pulliam said. "The crews were taxed but they got in quickly and we gave the [occupants} every opportunity for survival. So they did their best."
Top 5 weekend events: Bright Eyes on Brown's Island, Big Field Day & Vibefest
Bright Eyes
Friday Cheers: Bombino with Pachyman
Big Field Day: Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones