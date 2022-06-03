1 killed in South Richmond fire

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a house fire early this morning on Decatur Street in South Richmond.

Richmond fire crews were dispatched at 4:41 a.m. to a working residential fire at East 14th and Decatur streets, about two blocks south of Hull Street.

"There was heavy fire coming out of the first floor on the front side of the building," said Battalion Chief David Pulliam, the incident commander. "A number of citizens out there pointed to the second floor in the back and said they believed two people were trapped inside."

Cause of Chesterfield school lockdown disclosed An investigation from school administrators and Chesterfield officers concluded that the student "made the statement as a joke," said county police spokeswoman Liz Caroon.

Fire crews were able to enter from the second floor and start a quick primary search for occupants, Pulliam said.

"We had to knock down the fire from the front side so we could actually get in to get access to the second floor," the chief said.

As soon as firefighters reached the upper level, they quickly found one victim and that person was brought out to a Richmond Ambulance crew. Paramedics declared that person dead, Pulliam said.

"Very shortly after we brought the second occupant out, and that person had a pulse and was transported to VCU Medical Center," Pulliam said. "We then quickly knocked down the bulk of the fire."

Both victims were found in a second-floor bedroom, said Pulliam, who had no additional information the pair. The fire was marked under control at 5:17 a.m. Crews were still on the scene at 9 a.m. mopping up.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Most of the crews that were there this morning also fought that fire yesterday" at 909 E. Main St. downtown, Pulliam said. "The crews were taxed but they got in quickly and we gave the [occupants} every opportunity for survival. So they did their best."