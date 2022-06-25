12,000 flags displayed at Virginia War Memorial for Hill of Heroes

On Friday morning, over 100 volunteers gathered on the hill side of the Virginia War Memorial to help place 12,000 American flags in the earth to symbolize the number of Virginians who gave their lives while protecting the United States.

“It’s in honor of the almost 12,000 Virginians whose names are enshrined here beginning with World War II up through the present day,” Robert Paylor, a volunteer, said.

Since 2019, the Hill of Heroes visual display has been a way for the Virginia War Memorial to connect with the community and bring a variety of people to the memorial. Among the volunteers Friday, Scout troop 2860 and Cub Scout troop 2831 and their leader Jordan Edwards helped distribute the flags.

“It’s great to get them to see all the people who have given their lives for our country and to be a part of something that is bigger than them,” Edwards said. “Anytime we can encourage that service and dedication to the country is worth while.”

Around 50 soldiers from Delta Co. 16th battalion also came out to help alongside about 50 other civilian volunteers.

“We want to make sure people who come to the memorial never forget who served, who is currently serving and what they sacrifice for our country,” Mary-Michael Wachur, a spokesperson for the memorial, said.

On Saturday, the Virginia War Memorial is hosting its first ever Hill of Heroes Family Day. Wachur said they decided to host the event because of the foot traffic they've seen in the past of people coming out to see the flags.

Wachur said the Virginia War Memorial’s goal is to “make it accessible for all ages to come to the War Memorial and have a good time.”

“We are going to have displays including vehicles from Fort Lee and a special military working dog demonstration,” Wachur said. “We have crafts. We have some educational materials that kids can touch and look at and get hands on with.”

The Hill of Heroes Family Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I’ve gotten to know so many veterans from working here and throughout the community, and this place means so much to them,” Wachur said. “I think it is really important to share that with the next generation and make sure that they understand stories of service and sacrifice that so many Virginians have.”

The flags will be on display until July 8.

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 S. Belvidere St. More information is available at www.vawarmemorial.org.