13,500 Chesterfield middle and high school students are returning to the classroom for the first time since November

At times, virtual learning has been a challenge for Ruzicka’s family. Her daughter, who attends Bettie Weaver Elementary, has had her daily schedule change five times, with multiple teachers during this school year. Ruzicka’s elementary and middle school daughters share a bedroom, meaning her youngest needs to wake up early each school morning and leave the room so her sister can begin learning at 7:35 a.m. Ruzicka’s other children attend Midlothian Middle and the International Baccalaureate program at Midlothian High.

Ruzicka would like to see more social and emotional support students at home, especially for students to connect with extracurricular activities and clubs.

Despite the challenges, Ruzicka said the elementary school level is manageable because Bettie Weaver has designated teachers to strictly either teach virtual or in-person students. That hasn’t happened for her older children. Her children have also learned life skills through schooling at home, including time management and organizational skills.

“There's no bell in my house that says it's time to switch classes. They have to be responsible for getting on their Google Meets when they need to,” Ruzicka said.