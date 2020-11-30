13-acre tract in South Side donated for future city park off Warwick Road

A wooded 13-acre tract straddling Warwick Road in Richmond’s South Side will soon become a city park as part of a deal between the city and a nonprofit land conservancy.
After originally envisioning the area for high-density residential development more than 20 years ago, the city is now considering tentative plans for trails and other park amenities near Thomas C. Boushall Middle School and the Deerbourne and Walmsley neighborhoods.
The nonprofit Capital Region Land Conservancy announced Monday that it will donate the property to the city to help meet a goal of making public park space more accessible for 50,000 city residents.
“As part of the [Mayor Levar Stoney’s Green Team], we at Capital Region Land Conservancy are proud to support the City’s efforts to bring parks and open space to all of its residents, particularly those in disadvantaged communities,” the nonprofit said in a news release.
The nonprofit recently acquired the tract as a gift from the Wilton family, who originally bought the land 55 years ago, before it became part of Richmond when the city annexed the area from Chesterfield County in 1970.
The land will be granted to the city, but development will be restricted under a conservation easement that preserves the property as natural green space along Grindall Creek.
Said Stoney: “The City of Richmond is committed to providing every resident with a 10-minute walk to a park yet we realize that we can’t accomplish this goal without the support of the private sector ...”
The preservation of the area aligns with the goal of other groups that have been attempting to make South Richmond more environmentally friendly and improve the health and quality of life of the area’s residents.
“Capital Region Land Conservancy is grateful to the Wilton family and honored to facilitate the first of many new park areas for residents in previously underserved communities,” said Parker Agelasto, the nonprofit’s executive director and former 5th District councilman.”As we work to fill the gaps throughout the City, we look forward to discussing other gifts of land that meet the strategic goals for parks, open space, and green infrastructure.”
A recent study by the Science Museum of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and Portland State University found a strong correlation to higher temperatures in low-income city neighborhoods that banks deemed undesirable decades ago. Researchers also found that the city’s four warmest ZIP codes had the highest rates of heat-related 911 calls.
The higher temperatures, experts and advocates say, lead to increased health risks, higher energy bills and more pollution in parts of the city where Black and Latino people are clustered.
The Capital Region Land Conservancy said 71% of the approximately 1,145 people who live within a 10-minute walk of the property are African American. Half of the area’s residents make less than 80% of the area median income, which is $72,500 for a family for four.
A spokeswoman for the city’s parks and recreation department said it does not have a timeline for the development of the property, as plans cannot be developed until the City Council formally approves the transfer of the property.
