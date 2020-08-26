130 Texas shelter animals arrive in Richmond ahead of Hurricane Laura

More than 130 sweet souls are seeking refuge in Virginia from Hurricane Laura - but hoping they can stay here for good.
A plane full of shelter animals - 56 dogs and 76 cats - from coastal areas in Texas arrived in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon, destined for a variety of shelters throughout the state, including the Richmond SPCA.
The transport was organized by Petco Foundation, a national nonprofit partner of the pet retail stores that supports pet adoption and lifesaving efforts for homeless pets across the country.
Of the precious cargo, Richmond SPCA will take in 10 dogs and 20 cats, and the remaining animals will go to shelters in Charlottesville, Roanoke and Northern Virginia, and perhaps Delaware if the Virginia shelters can't take them all.
Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry said foundation officials reached out to her Monday evening about the pet transport. On Wednesday afternoon as the pets made their way to Richmond, Hurricane Laura was a category 4 storm that was expected to lash the Gulf coast.
Kingry said these were animals that were homeless and already waiting to be adopted. Once their medical needs are assessed by the SPCA, she said, they'll be available for adoption here. Most of the dogs are large dogs and range in age between 18 months and 6 years. The cats are 5 weeks to 5 years old.
In coastal parts of the Texas and Louisiana, where shelters are prone to flooding, "animals are at risk of drowning when these storm surges occur," she said.
Petco Foundation President Susanne Kogut said by phone from Texas Wednesday that the national nonprofit has some 4,000 partners nationwide, so "in times like this, we really are able to mobilize," noting that the Virginia transport came together in less than 24 hours.
"Virginia really stepped up," she said, adding that Virginia shelters may be able to handle all of the animals. If not, they're prepared to go farther north to a shelter in Delaware.
"These transports ... have become really lifesaving," Kogut said, especially for smaller shelters in smaller towns that can be overlooked for help from outside resources when disasters strike.
"We don't forget the little ones."
This week's Texas transport situation illustrates what is a year-round occurrence for the SPCA - the reliance on a national network to help find homes for homeless animals.
SPCA's Kingry said they take in animals every year from a few different sources, including owner surrenders and people who bring in strays, or transfers from government shelters across the country.
Kingry said when the coronavirus struck, nationally, government shelters saw a large decline in overall intake - about 40% - compared to private shelters and rescue organizations, where intake was down about 23%.
That's according to the Shelter Animals Count, which reports data from a combined 1,270 animal welfare organizations across the country.
Those deficits elsewhere translated to a 2% percent decrease in intake for the SPCA, Kingry said.
But those numbers are starting to shift again.
Statewide, intake is up at government shelters so far in August, Kingry said, and that's reflected in Richmond.
From Aug. 1 to Aug. 25, 2019, the SPCA took in 251 pets, with 139 of them from other shelters. This year, for the same time period, 261 pets have come in, with 168 from other shelters. That's a 4% increase overall, but 21% increase in transports from other shelters.
Hurricane or no hurricane, Kingry said the numbers highlight an important fact: "This is a need that constantly exists."
"All kinds ... of pets are in desperate need," she said. "They need organizations to come to their rescue."
