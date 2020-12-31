15 years after their murders, the Harvey family's love for the arts continues with grants to local nonprofits

Since its inception in 2006, the Harvey Memorial Fund has received 656 contributions totaling more than $217,000, the Community Foundation said. In addition to individual donations, the fund has received proceeds from festivals, benefit concerts, bike races and other community-driven fundraisers.

Grants that have been given from the endowment now total $89,100 to 18 local organizations, as recommended by an advisory committee made up of the Harveys’ family and friends.

This year, a $7,000 grant goes to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which plans to the use the funding to help support its general operating expenses.

Another $7,000 grant will go to Oakwood Arts, a nonprofit with a mission of making art and careers in creative industries accessible to all through community engagement, inspiring programming and experiential education. The nonprofit will use its grant to help support its Outdoor Virtual Learning Park in Church Hill.

"We are extremely touched by this grant," said Shannon Lee Castleman, who is the founder and executive director of Oakwood Arts and was a friend of the Harveys.

The Harveys "are never far from my mind, especially around this time of year," Castleman said.