15 years after their murders, the Harvey family's love for the arts continues with grants to local nonprofits

Fifteen years after the tragic murders of the Harvey family in their South Richmond home, their memory still lives on through grants to local nonprofits.
A total of $19,000 in grants from the Bryan and Kathryn Harvey Family Memorial Endowment were announced this week to help support the local nonprofit organizations Art 180, Oakwood Arts, and The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
The memorial fund was established by a family friend of Bryan Harvey, 49, his wife, Kathryn, 39, and their daughters Stella, 9, and Ruby, 4, who were all brutally murdered in their Woodland Heights on New Year's Day in 2006.
The grants are provided through the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond.
"Bryan and Kathryn shared a love of music and art, and they were known to their family and friends as kind and generous people," the Community Foundation said in a statement. "The memorial fund ensures that their legacy will continue by supporting projects that encourage families and the community to come together through music, visual art and performing arts enrichment."
The endowment fund supports something that was very dear to the Harveys — the arts. Bryan Harvey was a well-known local musician. Kathryn Harvey was co-owner of the World of Mirth, a popular specialty toy and novelties shop in Carytown.
Since its inception in 2006, the Harvey Memorial Fund has received 656 contributions totaling more than $217,000, the Community Foundation said. In addition to individual donations, the fund has received proceeds from festivals, benefit concerts, bike races and other community-driven fundraisers.
Grants that have been given from the endowment now total $89,100 to 18 local organizations, as recommended by an advisory committee made up of the Harveys’ family and friends.
This year, a $7,000 grant goes to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which plans to the use the funding to help support its general operating expenses.
Another $7,000 grant will go to Oakwood Arts, a nonprofit with a mission of making art and careers in creative industries accessible to all through community engagement, inspiring programming and experiential education. The nonprofit will use its grant to help support its Outdoor Virtual Learning Park in Church Hill.
"We are extremely touched by this grant," said Shannon Lee Castleman, who is the founder and executive director of Oakwood Arts and was a friend of the Harveys.
The Harveys "are never far from my mind, especially around this time of year," Castleman said.
Art 180, which provides educational art programs, will use its $5,000 grant to help support the creation of a youth media center that will enable local teenagers to learn podcasting, audio editing, filmmaking, digital photography and design, scriptwriting and animation. The goal is to help them build skills that can lead to careers, said Marlene Paul, the co-founder and executive director of Art 180.
"Given their love of everything art and music related, I think Bryan and Kathryn would approve," said Paul, who also knew the Harveys. "They had such a big effect on Richmond, and I hope this can be part of their legacy."
The Harveys were killed in their home in a crime rampage carried out by Ricky Javon Gray and Ray Dandridge.
On Jan. 6, 2006, five days after the Harvey killings, police found the bodies of Ashley Baskerville, 21; her mother, Mary Baskerville Tucker, 47; and her husband, Percyell Tucker, 55, in their home on East Broad Rock Road in South Richmond. The next day, Gray and Dandridge were arrested in Philadelphia.
Gray and Dandridge were ultimately convicted in the murders. Gray was sentenced to life in prison for the slayings of Bryan and Kathryn Harvey but was executed in 2017 for killing their daughters. Dandridge was sentenced to life in prison in the deaths of the Tucker-Baskerville family.
Those who want to donate to the Bryan and Kathryn Harvey Memorial Endowment can do so online at www.cfrichmond.org/harvey or by mailing a check to Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, P.O. Box 76495, Baltimore, 21275-6495, indicating “Harvey Fund” in the memo line on the check.
