17-year-old passenger dies in New Kent County crash

A 17-year-old injured in a one-vehicle New Kent County crash has died, Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

He was a passenger in a 2004 Honda Accord that ran off the road in the 4400 block of Courthouse Road and hit a tree, police said. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in Quinton, where he died.

The driver and a second passenger were taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious injuries, police said.