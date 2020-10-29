18 Richmond families to get $500 monthly for next 2 years under guaranteed income program

Valaryee Mitchell, the office’s director, said the city will not mandate how the families can use the money, but expects it will be used to improve their situations or avoid spiraling further into poverty.

“Imagine if your car breaks down and you don’t have the money to repair it. What kind of impact would this have on you and your family?” she said. “The stipends ... will give folks the opportunity to make car repairs, pay unexpected medical bills or other unexpected costs — or it may give them the ability to invest in wealth building, things like homeownership and savings accounts.”

She and other city officials said the aid could be key to helping low-income families facing what’s known as the “cliff effect,” or a situation where a household’s breadwinner may find a better-paying job, but it inadvertently disqualifies them for public assistance that they would still need each month.

Schwartzkopf said the head of a single-child household who makes more than $12.71 an hour generally would not be eligible for public benefits. While that’s higher than Virginia’s current minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator estimates that a single parent must make $27.10 an hour, full time to support a home with one child.

Stoney said the 24-month pilot could lead to an expanded program. He said the city, in collaboration with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and Richmond, will keep track of how the money is used and how it impacted the lives of the families to determine its future.