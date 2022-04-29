 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-year-old identified in Chesterfield County motorcycle crash

Chesterfield police identified a teenager in Thursday's fatal motorcycle crash.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident around 6:46 p.m. near the 12400 block of Bundle Road. 

Police said that a driver of a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle traveling south on Bundle Road, crashed while driving at a high rate of speed.

Officials discovered that the driver — Ja'vantay S. Wilkins, 18, of Chesterfield — lost control of the vehicle while passing cars, according to a news release. Wilkins was later pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police are actively investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information regarding it to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit an anonymous tip though the P3 app.

