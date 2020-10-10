18th Annual Gabriel Gathering provides recollection of history in racial revolution

To be a part of something like was about seeing years of culmination, Queen Zakia Shabazz from the African Ancestral Chamber and a speaker at the event said.

"Everybody is setting the tone, setting the stage of the possibilities and what can be when people really work together to bring about this systemic change," Shabazz said.

Phil Wilayto, editor of the Virginia Defender and member of the steering committee for the Virginia Defenders, said usually the event has around 40 to 50 attendees.

This year, 167 said they were going on the Facebook event page with another 314 listed as interested. Around 70 ended up showing up.

They listened to speakers then explored the space.

Edwards said the event is also a way to campaign for Shockoe Bottom Memorial Park.

The 9-acre piece of land is home to a 3-acre grassy area that was the site of Saturday's event, some parking lots and an old gas station. All of which, Edwards said, are a "part of the fabric of Richmond."