18th Annual Gabriel Gathering provides recollection of history in racial revolution

In the rain, they showed up.
Dozens of people crept into the Richmond African Burial Ground, some with umbrellas, most masked. They distanced themselves around 40 pairs of white and light yellow carnations, neatly placed in rows.
Taylor Maloney parked herself in the front.
She sat cross-legged on a green striped blanket she laid on the neatly trimmed grass and kicked off her black and white checkered Vans.
Gabriel's Rebellion, a thwarted slave uprising that was the basis of Saturday's gathering, wasn't talked about a lot growing up, the VCU studentt said.
She came as a nod to her ancestors' resilience, how they were willing to risk everything.
"I think that just goes to show that we should show up in solidarity and also gratitude that they were, you know, brave enough to try to liberate themselves," she said.
At the 18th Annual Gabriel Gathering Saturday evening, held by the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project of the Virginia Defenders, attendees gathered to reflect on the area's history in light of Richmond's recent reckoning.
The event has always been a way to bring attention to the area's history, said Ana Edwards, chairwoman of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project. But this year brings new context in light of the nation's racial revolution and as Richmond addresses its own past.
To be a part of something like was about seeing years of culmination, Queen Zakia Shabazz from the African Ancestral Chamber and a speaker at the event said.
"Everybody is setting the tone, setting the stage of the possibilities and what can be when people really work together to bring about this systemic change," Shabazz said.
Phil Wilayto, editor of the Virginia Defender and member of the steering committee for the Virginia Defenders, said usually the event has around 40 to 50 attendees.
This year, 167 said they were going on the Facebook event page with another 314 listed as interested. Around 70 ended up showing up.
They listened to speakers then explored the space.
Edwards said the event is also a way to campaign for Shockoe Bottom Memorial Park.
The 9-acre piece of land is home to a 3-acre grassy area that was the site of Saturday's event, some parking lots and an old gas station. All of which, Edwards said, are a "part of the fabric of Richmond."
"That area, which was right along Shockoe Creek, it is very difficult to develop and was sort of constantly under repair and renovation and now presents itself as the last remaining footprint where this history took place, where we have the opportunity to make visible the African and African American history of Richmond in a way that it has not been visible before," Edwards said.
The park is the first step to securing the site, Edwards said. The goal is to make it identifiable with signage, seating and landscaping and eventually developing it.
The city's proposed a museum for Lumpkin's Jail and Devil's Half-Acre area, and Edwards said the Reclamation Project has come close to getting the park following Mayor Levar Stoney's endorsement of the proposal and Richmond City Council's approval of a $1.7 million budget to begin designing the area.
Like the rest of the country, Edwards said Richmond's development - especially in the 18th and 19th century - depended on slavery.
But Edwards said Richmond is unique in that portion of the country's shared history. One reason is in part of Gabriel's rebellion and its influence on decisions about those who were enslaved and freed Black people in the decades to come. Another reason is the role Richmond played in the slave trade. It was the nation's second-largest slave market.
Gabriel himself was an enslaved man at Brookfield Plantation in Henrico. In 1800, Edwards said Gabriel and his friends organized a rebellion that was supposed to happen in August and recruited all across the commonwealth as far south as Norfolk.
It didn't end up happening because of rain and betrayal, Edwards said. More than 50 trials took place, and Gabriel, who had escaped, was captured in Norfolk and taken back to Richmond. He was executed Oct. 10, 1800.
"We pick that date as the date to hold our commemoration because [it was] the day he became an ancestor and it was a way to mark the fact that he was executed on gallows that we believe were on the site of the burial grounds in Shockoe Bottom," Edwards said.
Pamela R. Bingham, a descendant of Gabriel, took the mic in a black hat and clear rain poncho to speak about the emotions the event brought on for her. She said as she drove to Richmond from Petersburg, she thought of the people who were going to be a part of her great great great grandfather's rebellion and the sacrifice they made considering the threats against them.
"We have not sacrificed any of that to be here today," Bingham said. "So I'm not gonna worry about the rain."
