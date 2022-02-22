19-year-old identified in fatal Chesterfield drunk driving incident

Chesterfield police released the identity of the passenger killed in a drunk driving incident Saturday morning.

The victim was 19-year-old Sara L Ingram. She was traveling east on Beulah Road with Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon, 22 of Richmond

A 2009 Dodge Charger off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Ingram sustained serious injuries after the crash, according to Chesterfield police. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver, Llerena Leon was arrested and faces two charges in relation to the crash: a DUI and DUI manslaughter. He's is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.