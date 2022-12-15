 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 dead in eastern Henrico morning house fire

Henrico County authorities are working to determine the cause of an early morning blaze that fatally injured two occupants of a home in eastern Henrico.

Fire crews were called at 2:21 a.m. to a single-family house in the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane, off Mechanicsville Turnpike, said Henrico Battalion Chief Henry Rosenbaum.

When firefighters arrived within six minutes, they encountered flames coming from a single-family, one-story residence, Rosenbaum said.

"Our crews immediately made entry and located two adults. Both were rescued from the house unresponsive," he said.

Two people were fatally injured in a fire at this home on Elkridge Lane

Two adults were fatally injured in an early morning blaze at this home in the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane.

One of the occupants died at the scene. The other was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment but died at the hospital, Rosenbaum said.

Their names are are being withheld until positive identification can be made and relatives can be notified.

No other people were injured or inside the home at the time. "We've got some other people that are reported to live there. We're trying to contact them now," Rosenbaum said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire appears to have started in a room in a rear corner of the dwelling and was brought under control within 15 minutes, Rosenbaum said.

"Our fire investigators are working closely with the Henrico police investigators because of the fatalities," Rosenbaum said at 8:43 a.m. "They just haven't been able to be inside yet. They're still talking to neighbors and trying to locate next of kin."

"Once they get inside, they'll have a better idea this afternoon [about the possible cause]- if something is evident this early," he added.

