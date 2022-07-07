 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

2 ejected from vehicle during fatal Hanover County rollover crash

  • 0

Police on Thursday released the identity of a passenger who was thrown from a vehicle during a rollover crash in Hanover County on Wednesday.

Sean Austin Serra, 27, of Doswell was pronounced dead at the scene in the 14200 block of Washington Highway in Ashland, the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 10:47 p.m. Police said a 2006 BMW was traveling northbound and drifted into oncoming lanes before flipping and ending up in a grassy embankment on its side.

Serra and the driver were ejected. The driver was treated at a hospital. No one else was in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News