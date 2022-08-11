 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield closed for emergency repairs

Two lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield are closed for emergency repairs. 

The Virginia Department of Transportation on Friday said the northbound left and center lanes at Route 288 (mile marker 62) will be closed until further notice. The right lane will stay open.

The department said motorists should expect delays and use other routes. 

 

Breaking News