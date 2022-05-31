2 missing after group of 12 go over Bosher's Dam in the James River

Authorities on Tuesday released the names of two women missing near Bosher's Dam.

Henrico police in a statement said they are Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.

Our earlier story ...

Two women are missing after a group of 12 people went over a dam in the James River on Monday afternoon.

Richmond Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Segal said the first report of kayakers being stranded in the river near Z-Dam - which can be seen from Riverside Drive and is a half mile from Pony Pasture - came at 3:13 p.m.

Four minutes later, reports said the kayakers were at Bosher's Dam, which is roughly a mile upriver with a 12-foot drop. RFD's first boat went into the water at 3:22 p.m., where alongside civilian kayakers, the fire department was able to rescue and account for 10 people.

Nine of those individuals were taken to a reunification center at Station 25 to meet with family members. One got to safety and self-transported to the hospital, said Segal.

In a media briefing Monday night, Segal said there is not enough information to ascertain what floating device the 12 people were on since the devices were swept up in the current.

The National Weather Service recorded the water levels at over 9 feet by 3 p.m., which is considered to be "action stage," or the level in which mitigation measures are needed to prepare for significant water activity.

Above 6 feet is deemed "too high" for "average paddlers" due to powerful rapids.

The search for the two remaining people continued through the afternoon and until nightfall. Segal said the search will resume Tuesday at 7 a.m.

"As of right now, we're very hopeful but I wouldn't say it is classified as a recovery mission," Segal said. "We're very hopeful. We're going to search again first thing tomorrow morning."

An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the location of the dam. This version has been corrected.