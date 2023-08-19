Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County early Saturday.

Virginia State Police responded at 2:11 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash at the 88-mile marker between Lewistown and Sliding Hill roads.

A 2011 Nissan Sentra registered in Maryland was stopped in the center lane of the interstate and was hit from behind by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup, police said. Police said in a statement Saturday that it's unclear why the Sentra was stopped.

Two teenage females and one man were confirmed dead at the scene. Police said the age of the man had not been confirmed Saturday, but he may be in his early 20s. A 21-year-old man also was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram was not hurt, police said.

The crash is under investigation.