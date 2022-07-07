2 thrown from vehicle during fatal Hanover County rollover crash

Police on Thursday released the identity of a passenger who was thrown from a vehicle during a rollover crash in Hanover County on Wednesday.

Sean Austin Serra, 27, of Doswell, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 14200 block of Washington Highway in Ashland, the Hanover Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 10:47 p.m. Police said a 2006 BMW was travelling northbound and drifted into oncoming lanes before flipping and ending up in a grassy embankment on its side.

Serra and the driver were ejected. The driver was treated at a hospital. No one else was in the vehicle.