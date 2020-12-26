Hope, promise, resolutions and history to be made; 2020 started out like many other years.
The Democrats had taken over Virginia’s General Assembly, and a woman would become the House speaker for the first time in the state’s history. Anything that could go wrong was probably limited to the political fireworks.
“Pandemic” wasn’t exactly a new word, but it is one we haven’t had to grapple with in this country for 100 years. Few, including those of us at the newspaper, knew it would change everything about our way of life.
An economic shutdown, massive unemployment, no schools, no sports and a total disruption of what we accepted as the American way of life. Many couldn’t pay their rent, and food insecurity became a part of our conversations. And the newspaper was not immune. We dealt with our own personal and professional hurdles while trying to understand and explain exactly what was taking place in our community and why.
Suddenly, the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor changed everything. Civil and social unrest, and protests organized by Black Lives Matter, became a daily reminder of how unbalanced our society had become. Richmond took to the streets like the rest of the country. Richmond’s Confederate icons began to disappear amid a movement to correct all that was wrong in our society.
And then there was presidential politics that brought many of the Democratic candidates to Richmond, and the president to other stops in the state.
Through it all, we sought to keep you informed while recording history in the making. Whether you took the printed newspaper or consumed your information online, the Richmond Times-Dispatch was there when it mattered. When protests stretched until 3 a.m. you still got the latest news and photos on our website. When deaths rose at area nursing homes, you got all the details, along with every briefing from the governor and the mayor.
We were gassed, harassed and sometimes threatened. The challenge as photographers is you have to be there, despite the hazards and the inconvenient time. And we were.
Visitors pray together at the Lee monument in Richmond, Va., on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Azaria Fleurima of Chester, one of prayers, said she prayed about "what God is doing in this world and we would like God bring us together with his love instead of all these hates, madness, bitterness and brokenness in this world."
Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD
Angie Walls, mother of Chandler Cox, 6th grader, checks body temperature of Carter Sehl, left, 6th grader, as Will Sehl, right, 8th grader, heads to a restroom to wash his hands for the first day of their middle school at the home of Scott and Yael Sheldon, parents of Liam, 8th grader, and Aiden Sheldon, 6th grader, in Henrico on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Yael Sheldon facilitated a virtual learning pod at her home with a few other parents to give more school-like environment to their children.
Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD
Shaniqua Allen, mother, and Ni'Aveya Allen, 14, sister of 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr., comfort each other during a vigil for Sharmar in front of their home at Hillside Court in Richmond on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Sharmar was shot and killed outside his home.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Crowds gather to witness the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue in Richmond on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Workers prepare to remove the Stonewall Jackson statue in Richmond on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Angel Blakes lost her son, Jerome Montague, 36, last August by gun violence. Blakes holds flowers from Jerome's funeral. Blue and white are Jerome's favorite colors as a Dallas Cowboy fan.
Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD
Robert Girardi of Springfield, Va., left, yells to Erich Bruhn, MD, right, and Kristin Bruhn, center right, of Winchester, Va., who hold up signs against reopen Virginia protest, at the Virginia Capitol Square in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Protesters gather at Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, June 3, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Ashland police deputy chief, Anthony Callahan, left, police chief Doug Goodman, center, knee down and take moment of silence with Black Lives Matter protesters at Town Hall in Ashland, Va., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Protesters confront police at the circle of the Lee monument on Friday night in Richmond on June 26, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Gun right supporters show up their assault weapons during a pro-gun rally outside of the Virginia State Capitol ground in Richmond, Va. in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Lee Parker plays violin for his family members during a birthday party celebration in Orlando, FL on January 30, 2020.
Shawn Walker, one of early members of the Kamoinge Workshop, photographs after visiting a media preview of 'Working Together: Louis Draper and the Kamoinge Workshop' exhibition at VMFA in Richmond, Va., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. It was inspiring to see Mr. Walker, working on his craft after his long career as a photographer, in the middle of classical paintings.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Beth Almore, Richmond Public Schools music teacher, plays cello at Lee Monument in Richmond on Wedesday, June 24, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
From center to right, Amar Bullock, 13, Zykuan Williams, 13, and Anthony Rosser, 12, play basketball near the sigh of Marcus-David Peters Circle at Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond on Friday, June 26, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Visitors to the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue, after sunset.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Visitors to the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue, after sunset.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Smoke from the California wildfires arrived on the East Coast, bringing colorful sunrises to Richmond for several days in September.
JAMES WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fall provided one final show of color, as seen through the skylight of a home, with colorful leaves against a blue sky.
JAMES WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A man walks by a closed store in Jackson Ward. Most of small businesses have been closed since Richmond was under lockdowns due to COVID-19.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
A girl chases down her friends as she passes by closed clothing business on Broad Street. Some of stores have been closed for a long while and some were closed recently due to the COVID-19.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Henry Hines, right, who lives in Southside of Richmond, waits for a bus to his home after taking care of his father in Church Hill. Hines said he stopped working for a month due to the coronavirus and he misses his work.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
A man walks by a closed restaurant.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Two homeless people and their dog at the corner of Dock and 14th Streets in Richmond, VA, October 31, 2020. A large homeless population exists in the city and frequent busy street corners during daylight hours.
BOB BROWN
The Second Amendment supporters with military style combat gears attend a pro-gun rally on Bank Street below the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD
Vonettia Calloway, left, and her daughter, Azaria Fleurima, of Chester, sing a song, 'Lord Prepare Me To Be a Sanctuary' after a prayer with other visitors at the Lee monument in Richmond, Va., on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Fleurima said she prayed about "what God is doing in this world and we would like God bring us together with his love instead of all these hates, madness, bitterness and brokenness in this world."
Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD
Moon rises between office buildings in downtown Richmond on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD
Voters cast their ballots in front of a patriotic mural at Robious Elementary School in Chesterfield on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD
VCU campus is almost deserted as the university changes classes from in-person to online in order to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus in Henrico, Va., on Friday, March 27, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Protesters raise their hands near Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Aerial photo of Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Tuesday, July 11, 2020.
Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD
The A.P. Hill statue on West Laburnum Ave., Richmond's Northside on August 18, 2020.
Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD
Saturday, 6/13/2020, was the first day of Little League practice for Tuckahoe Little League. Normally they start much earlier, but like other sports, they were affected by the coronavirus.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lights hang in the rose garden at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
The statue of Suffragist Adele Clark at the Virginia Women's Memorial inside Capitol Square in Richmond, VA appears to be glancing at the new General Assembly Building , right, under construction Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Family and friends held a vigil for ”Little Baby” Ty’Von I. Lambert, at Ann Hardy Park on the north side of Richmond, Sunday 11/8/2020. The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in the death of the 4-month- old baby who was killed this past week in the 3400 block of Florida Avenue. The infant was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced shortly after.Terrell Glover was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Devon Lambert, with one of three sons, Devon Jr.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The remnants of Hurricane Delta brought a light, but steady rain to the Richmond area, Sunday 10/11/2020. Visitors to VMFA crossed one of the walkways while returning to the parking deck.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, and mayoral candidate Alexsis Rodgers, right, do a fist bump after the mayoral debate in WCVE studio in Richmond, VA Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Richmond Kickers took on the New England Revolution II at City Stadium in Richmond, Saturday 10/3/2020. Kickers fan during pre-game introductions.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workers prepare to begin their shift at as the sun comes up over the Norfolk Southern rail yard in Manchester, Wednesday 9/23/2020.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters marched through the streets of Richmond, to protest the lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death, Wednesday 9/23/2020.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters marched through the streets of Richmond, to protest the lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death, Wednesday 9/23/2020.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters marched through the streets of Richmond, to protest the lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death, Wednesday 9/23/2020.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters marched through the streets of Richmond, to protest the lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death, Wednesday 9/23/2020.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A paddleboarder enjoyed moderate temperatures as he skimmed across the James River near the Lee Bridge in Richmond, VA on the last day of summer, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Rabbi Patrick A. Beaulier reads from the Torah during a Rosh Hashanah service in the Fan Friday, September 18, 2020. Since COVID-19 prevented a Kehillah, or large celebration, Beaulier is bringing the celebration to the people this holiday weekend. His wife Stefanie Papps hoilds the Torah on right.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Lynne Kirby, 6, follows her classwork on the computer as she sits at home in Chesterfield, VA Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Eric English, who got a congratulatory elbow bump from Judge James S. Yoffy after he was sworn in as Henrico police chief on Sept. 14, offers a new statement of principles for the force.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/12/2020. Kevin Harvick #4 leads drivers to the starting line as the green flag is dropped to begin the race.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The McShinn Foundation hosted Recovery Fest, an annual event in celebration of National Recovery Month, Saturday 9/12/2020. Jamie Christopher Baker, who works with True Recovery, place a cross in the Memorial Garden in memory of a friend.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
As part of their bicentennial celebration, of First Baptist Church of South Richmond, held a Grand Illumination of the steeple, the highest point in the city’s Manchester area, Sunday 9/12/2020.They also projected the faces of the five pastors the church has had since the Civil War.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Becky Hendricks tries to give a "free hug" to a counter protester on West Broad Street. She was at the Science Museum of Virginia for the Virginia Freedom Keepers protest against overreaching state forced mandates including a forced COVID-19 vaccine. The counter protester would not speak to give his name. The Virginia Senate is meeting at the museum Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
House members pledge allegiance to the flag as the Virginia House of Delegates begins their special session inside the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
BOB BROWN
VCU students Miriam Lampe, L, and Jamie Boycourt enjoy the rain, the park and other things as they sit in Monroe Park in heavy rain on Saturday, August 15, 2020, The two had moved into the area and missed the move-in activities around them.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Marc Wagner inspects the interior of former slave quarters during an archeological dig at Brookbury, one of the oldest houses in the City of Richmond and site of preserved former slave quarters.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Charis Jones is the founder of Sassy Jones, a jewelry maker that ranked 75th on this year's 5000 list, the highest rank for a Virginia business.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
A woman sweeps in the Starbucks at the Omni Hotel after it was vandalized by protesters who marched in Richmond Tuesday night, August 11, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Emily Stanford, a Hanover parent and former teacher/administrator for its school division. Critical of the school system's reopening options, she picked the virtual option for her 4th grade son. She converted her son's bedroom into a classroom setting as she watches her son Parker Stanford,9, (lower left) and her nephew Andrew Snead,9, work 4th grade math word problems.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Donald O. "Spec" Campen, who turns 100 on August 5th, was given a "drive-by" celebration honoring him at Echo Lake Park in Henrico County, VA Saturday, August 1, 2020. Vehicles in the "parade" included Henrico Police, and Fire units and countless family and friends. Campen's career has gone from bombadeir on a B-17 in WWII to Sgt. at Arms for the Virginia House of Delegates to acting in more t han 50 films. Donald O. "Spec" Campen, who turns 100 on August 5th, was given a "drive-by" celebration honoring him at Echo Lake Park in Henrico County, VA Saturday, August 1, 2020. Vehicles in the "parade" included Henrico Police, and Fire units and countless family and friends. Campen's career has gone from bombadeir on a B-17 in WWII to Sgt. at Arms for the Virginia House of Delegates to acting in more t han 50 films.
BOB BROWN
Membrers of George Floyd's family gathered with local Black artists and activists for the first public unveiling of the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project, in partnership with
Change.org and The George Floyd Foundation. The event is the first in a week-long tour transforming spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ian Narvaez, 3, puts on a brave face as he is held by his mom, Katiria Serrano at a Chesterfield County Covid-19 testing site at Crystal Lake Apartments on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. His sister, Amaya Narvez, 8, (top left) looks a bit more apprehensive as she awaits her turn.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters marched on the RPD headquarters on Grace Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Police deployed flash-bangs and pepper spray to disperse the crowd after a city utility vehicle was set on fire. Windows were broken at the VCU Grace and Broad Resident Center as protesters marched through the area.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters marched on the RPD headquarters on Grace Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Police deployed flash-bangs and pepper spray to disperse the crowd after a city utility vehicle was set on fire. Protesters celebrate setting fire to a city utility vehicle.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters marched on the RPD headquarters on Grace Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Police deployed flash-bangs and pepper spray to disperse the crowd after a city utility vehicle was set on fire.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters marched on the RPD headquarters on Grace Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Police deployed flash-bangs and pepper spray to disperse the crowd after a city utility vehicle was set on fire.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Police and protesters squared off outside the RPD headquarters on Grace Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters lit up a city truck used to block streets.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Police and protesters squared off outside the RPD headquarters on Grace Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Police and protesters squared off outside the RPD headquarters on Grace Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Police and protesters squared off outside the RPD headquarters on Grace Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters set fire to a truck used as a street block.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workmen haul away a bust of Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson from the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday night, July 23, 2020. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Robert E. Lee, standing where he accepted command of Virginia’s forces in 1861..
BOB BROWN
One person was killed and three seriously injured in an early morning shooting i at the 3700 block of Meadowbridge Road, Thursday 7/23/2020. Henrico police responded to the shooting at the intersection of Savannah Avenue and Meadowbridge Road where officers found one individual deceased and three others with critical injuries.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Area musicians participated in a "violin vigil" for Elijah McClain, Tuesday 7/21/2020 at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. McClain, was killed last August, by police officers in Aurora, Colorado, as the 23-year-old walked home from a convenience store. Jennifer Arnold played the violin during the vigil.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney listens as others speak during a press conference at City Hall in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Beating the Heat: Jake McKnight gets up a wkae as he uses a skimboard near Brown's Island. The thermometer read 97 degrees at 3:30 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crew worked to remove the globe of the Maura monument on Monument Avenue, Thursday 7/9/2020.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The statue of Joseph Bryan in Monroe Park was removed on Thursday, July 9,2020.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Memorial statue after it was lifted off its base. in Libby Hill Park in the Church Hill section of Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Workers removed the statue of J. E. B. Stuart, from Stuart Circle at Monument Avenu. in Richmond, VA Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A workman straps down the statue of Matthew Fontaine Maury after it was was removed from his monument in Richmond, VA Thurssday, July 2, 2020.
BOB BROWN
The Stonewall Jackson monument rests on its side on the street after being removed from its pedestal in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Workers place the Stonewall Jackson statue on a truck after removing it from Arthur Ashe Boulevard Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
This sign, done by JVY Creations, was in the circle surrounding the statue of Rober E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Friday, June 26, 2020. A note at the bottom of the sign stated, "I installed this sign here three weeks ago. It was graffitiedon so I painted back the hands. The legs were broken, so I made it take a knee. Love over Hate.". The area, scene of many protests, is closed from sunset to sunrise
BOB BROWN
A man runs down the 300 block of E. Franklin St. in Richmond, VA as a sudden downpour hit the downtown area in late afternoon Thursday, June 25, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Two protesters sit on the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. on looking at cell phones after sundown on June 24, 2020.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Graffiti painted on the barrier surrounding the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The area, scene of many protests, is closed from sunset to sunrise.
BOB BROWN
Nishe' Castelle, 13, an aspiring dancer from Petersburg, performs at Lee Monument in Richmond on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She has been dancing since she was 18-month-old.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Supporters of a 5-day return to school hold up signs in a joint meeting of the Henrico Board of Supervisors and the Henrico School Board held at Glen Allen High School on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
The J.E.B Stuart monument on Monument Ave. at Stuart Circle sported a traffic cone on his head on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
People light candles at the Lee Memorial to celebrate Juneteenth Friday, June 19 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
A video of Malcolm X is projected onto the Lee Monument Thursday night, June 18 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
A man takes phoos of graffiti covering the base of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
BOB BROWN
A resident at Miller & Rhoads Apartments pears out the window at protesters who were looking for where Mayor Levar Stoney lives Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Law enforcement officers move toward protesters who gathered across West Grace Street from the Richmond Police Headquarters Monday night, June 15, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Law enforcement officers disperse protesters with tear gas after they gathered across from the Richmond Police Headquarters on West Grace Street Monday night, June 15, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Protesters met at Monroe Park, Sunday 6/14/2020, before marching to Richmond Police headquarters on Grace Street to protest a hit and run the previous night at the Lee Monument. One protester tried to connect with a state trooper by touching his hand through his shield, while another protester yelled.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters met at Monroe Park, Sunday 6/14/2020, before marching to Richmond Police headquarters on Grace Street to protest a hit and run the previous night at the Lee Monument. The rear window of a police vehicle was smashed during the protest.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters met at Monroe Park, Sunday 6/14/2020, before marching to Richmond Police headquarters on Grace Street to protest a hit and run the previous night at the Lee Monument. A protester smashes the windows on a police vehicle.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters met at Monroe Park, Sunday 6/14/2020, before marching to Richmond Police headquarters on Grace Street to protest a hit and run the previous night at the Lee Monument. Officers use pepper spray on protesters.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters met at Monroe Park, Sunday 6/14/2020, before marching to Richmond Police headquarters on Grace Street to protest a hit and run the previous night at the Lee Monument. Police use pepper spray on protesters.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rachel Cain, age 13, takes a photo with her siblings Nathan Cain, age 18, on left; Aria Cain age 19, on right; and her mother Brie Cain at the Lee Memorial Sunday, June 14, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
People gather in Maggie Walker Memorial Plaza for the Youth Rally for Change Saturday, June 13, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The statue of Columbus rests in the lake at Byrd Park Wednesday morning 6/10/2020, after protesters removed it from its pedestal and dumped it there Tuesday night following a protest rally in support of indigenous peoples.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Richmond Indigenous Society is staged a protest at Byrd Park, Tuesday 6/9/2020, in support indigenous peoples and Black Lives Matter. The protest included a mach through the Museum District.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
What began as five neighbors staging a small protest in support Black Lives Matter, grew to include almost 100 people and a larger protest at the A.P. Hill statue at W. Laburnum Ave. and Hermitage Road, Sunday 6/7/2020. Protesters from Bellevue, Lakeside and the 381 Movement participated.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The statue of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham was pulled down in Monroe Park Saturday night, June 6, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The paint-splattered statue of Jefferson Davis on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Friday, June 5, 2020, a day after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam authorized the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Ave. and approves of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's plan to remove all other monuments to Confederates along the historic avenue.
BOB BROWN
Richmond Police Sgt. Brian Rogers listens to Shy, one of the march organizers, after they walked down Chamberlayne Street to the Richmond Police 4th Precinct Thursday, June 4, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Protesters hold signs while walking away from the Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, June 3, 2020,
Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch
One of the protesters surrounding the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond VA, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has indicated that he wanted the statue removed from the historic street, along with all other monuments to Confederates.
BOB BROWN
Mayor Levar Stoney speaks to Mya Mombrun as the group gathered at the Lee Monument on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mayor Levar Stoney speaks with protesters at the Lee Statue Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Bob Davis, left, a retired VCU physical education professor watches Dr. Sam Fuller, right, a retired plastic surgeon, chip a Wiffle golf ball into a hoop, representing a hole, as they play on their make shift golf course outside Westminister Canterbury in Richmond, VA Monday, June 1, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney addresses a crowd outside Richmond City Hall in Richmond, VA Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Protester Latisha Carson, from Richmond, was part of a crowd outside Richmond City Hall in Richmond, VA Tuesday, June 2, 2020. .
BOB BROWN
Natalie Andre', a VUU student from Brooklyn, NY, center, was part of a crowd of protesters waiting for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to make an address outside Richmond City Hall in Richmond, VA Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans. Protesters throw back tear gas canisters fired by police to disperse a crowd protesting at the Robert E. Lee monument.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Protesters gather at the J.E.B. Stuart Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA, Monday, June 1, 2020..
BOB BROWN
Protesters marched through the streets of downtown Richmond, Sunday 5/31/2020, for the third consecutive day despite a curfew that was supposed to keep them off the street after 8:00 p.m. After a previous night that saw business and property vandalized and damaged, Richmond police was more forceful in keeping order. Police officer march in line down Broad Street.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cleanup along Broad Street after overnight disturbance. Photo taken Sunday, May 31, 2020. Cleanup along Broad Street after overnight disturbance. Photo taken Sunday, May 31, 2020. 6/1/2020: This burned-out car sat across from the former Comfort restaurant on Sunday after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent on Saturday night. A nightly curfew will be in effect in Richmond until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam can extend it.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond firefighters spray water on a car fire on second St. in Richmond, Va. on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters dismissed an 8pm city curfew and marched from Monument Ave. to downtown Richmond.
Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch
A VCU police officer hugs a man on a bicycle after responding to the man's "hands up" request on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters dismissed a city curfew and marched from Monument Ave. to downtown Richmond
Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch
A young girl hold a "justice" sign from inside a car along Broad St. on Syunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters dismissed a city curfew and marched from Monument Ave. to downtown Richmond
Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch
Protesters march through downtown Richmond Sunday, May 31, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Erica Harville, from Petersburg, holds up a sign as she sits on top of a car at the Justice for Black Lives car rally in the Shockoe Bottom section of Richmond, VA Sunday, May 31, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Richard Waller Jr. had a front display window smashed open and this glass door panel shattered in his jewelry store on East Broad Street Friday evening. He said thieves got away with nothing because he empties the store windows overnight and were denied entry to the building.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Detonations begin to crumble the former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam looks back at a poster before beginning the COVID-19 press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, VA Thursday, May 28, 2020.
BOB BROWN
A kayaker paddles into the rapids of the swollen James River as the skyline of Richmond, VA stands in the background Friday, May 22, 2020. Heavy rains and flooding upstream have caused the river to reach flood stage.
BOB BROWN
Chrissy Schlegel is a teacher with the Richmond Public Schools, and mother of nine-year-old Volen Schlegel Esordi. With Richmond schools shut down because of he coronavirus, she has been spending more time balancing the jobs of mom and a teacher at the same time during the pandemic. Here she conducts a Zoom class for her regular students from her porch along with her son, and dog Sheldon.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Petersburg Pickers owner Kimberly Ann Calos is photographed through the cut glass front door of her new storefont in Petersburg on Monday, May 11, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Marjorie Jones, lead vocalist from local jazz and neo soul band A Cup of Jazz, hosted a solo concert on her front porch near Libbie and Monument on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Friends, family and passers-by were treated to favorites as Patsy Cline's Crazy and At Last by Etta James
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
A protester holds a sign as people drive around Capitol Square to protest the closing of businesses in Virginia because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The House was meeting on the Capitol grounds at the same time Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Caution tape hangs in front of the Virginia State Capitol as work continues Tuesday, April 21, 2020, of the large tent (partially visible, right,) that will house the Virginia House of Delegates members on Wednesday when they return to Richmond, VA for the Veto Session. House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn decided to hold the one-day meeting outdoors in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. The Virginia Senate will meet in the Science Museum of Virginia. The chairs , left foreground, are for the limited number of reporters allowed close-up access to cover the event.
BOB BROWN
Giani Manieri officiates as Angel Cox and May Moftah are wed in the Italian Garden at Maymont Saturday, April 18, 2020. Kevin McRoberts shoots video of the ceremony as Shaun Malik, right, takes photos.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Godfrey's began hosting virtual drag shows, including a Sunday brunch show, to lift spirits and raise money for bar staff and performers. The first show was Wednesday evening with the first virtual brunch Sunday, 3/29/2020. The plan to hold two shows weekly until the coronovirus threat is gone. Performer Natasha Carrington applies nails backstage before performing.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
After graveside services for his wife, Susan Braden, husband Bill Braden (white shirt) and family assembled at roadside and received condolences from friends who were instructed to stay in ther cars as they passed by at Hollywood Cemetery on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Signs in the window of the Proper Pie Co. near 25th and E. Broad Streets in the Church Hill section of Richmond, VA Monday, March 23, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Parishners gathered to pray the rosary at the Blessed Virgin Mary statue at St. Bendict’s Church on Sheppard Street, Thursday 3/19/2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Yesterday Pope Francis invited everyone across the world to join him in praying the Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary with him today (4 p.m. Eastern Time), on the feast of Saint Joseph, to alleviate suffering linked to the COVID-19 virus. Ktina Kagel knelt near a bench to pray.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lauren Johnson, 25, of Richmond donned a space helmet as she zoomed down East Broad Street on her motorized skateboard on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The skateboard is capable of speeds to 20 mph which may explain the need for a crash helmet. It was 2020 and anything could have -- and probably did--happen.
JOE MAHONEY
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, left, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee and Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, right, chair of the House Appropriations committee, met in a hallway inside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 2, 2020. The two must work out a compromise to the Senate and House budgets by week's end.
BOB BROWN
Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, right, walks past a group of demonstrators as he heads to the House of Delegates inside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 2, 2020.
BOB BROWN
The Virginia War Memorial celebrated the 64th Anniversary of the original opening and dedication of the Shrine of Memory in 1956, with the Grand Opening of the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion and the Shrine of Memory for the Global War on Terrorism & Beyond, Saturday 2/29/2020. The $26 million expansion project added another 28,000 square feet of commemorative space, along with parking facilities. Army veteran Larry Rohr observed the ceremony from atop the hill overlooking the amphitheater.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
St. Paul's Episcopal Church observed Ash Wednesday with the church's rector, Charlie Dupree, and interim rector taking to street to offer the imposition of ashes to people on the street. They said at least 40 people agreed to take the ashes before a regularly scheduled Ash Wednesday ceremony at the church during the evening.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Republican members of the House Rules committee, from left, Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, Del. Barry Knight, R-VA Beach and Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, listen to bills during a meeting of the House Rules committee inside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. The GOP members of the committee are outnumbered by Democrats 13-5.
BOB BROWN
As traffic streams by on I-95, firefighters battle a fire on Brook Road on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Marcus Santos-Silva reaches for a loose ball as the Rams play UR in the Robins Center Saturday, February 15, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Adam Tremper and friends kayaked the James River, paused to surf at the Fish Ladders under the T.Tyler Potterfield Bridge on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. After heavy rains earlier in the week, the river crested about 2 a.m. on Sunday at 13.53 feet.
JOE MAHONEY
Mike Nichols exercises on the T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. After heavy rains earlier in the week, the river crested about 2 a.m. on Sunday at 13.53 feet.
JOE MAHONEY
Members of the FAME Midlothian celebrate after being named Grand Champion in Level 4 competition at the Cheer Dance Extreme Mid-Atlantic Open Championship held at the Richmond Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
highland Springs' Elana Grant dismounts the balance beam during a meet at Deep Run High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, right, and Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, right, hug before a press conference ahead of the floor votes on SB868, the Virginia Values Act, which will grant non-discrimination protections to Virginians on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, marital status, disability, and status as a veteran. The event was held in the Jefferson Room of the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Scott Surrovell, D-Faorfax. looks at his computer during debate on the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Andi Otey, 4, with her mother, Jessica Otey, touched the crown of Miss America, Camille Schrier, visiting Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Jan. 15, 2020.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
ERA supporters celebrate in the House of Delegates gallery as the members passed the Equal Rights Amendment during the floor session inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
BOB BROWN
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Dennis Petrocelli of Richmond adjusted his had with a message at the rally.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Rally attendees with assault rifles made their way through the crowd outside Capitol Square.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. The crowd waved flags and chanted outside Capitol Square on Bank Street.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCDL leader Philip Van Cleave exhorts the crowd and thanks them for a peaceful assembly at the end of the capitol rally on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
Outside the rally, a man carries a scoped sniper rifle prior to the rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020
JOE MAHONEY
Demonstrators gather on 9th St. near the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Security cameras join a host of Virginia patriots near the Washington Equestrian Statue as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.
JOE MAHONEY
The Virginia state Capitol building is surrounded by fencing on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in preparation for Monday's rally by gun rights advocates. The annual event is expected to draw a much larger crowd this year due to the new Democrat-led state legislature's moves toward gun restrictions.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, left, smiles after confering with House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, right on rules changes during the floor session of the Virginia House of Delegates at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northern delivered his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, 1/8/2020 at the state Capitol in Richmond, Virginia. Northam greeted new Speaker of the House, Eileen Filler-Corn as he entered to deliver his address.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, right, have a light moment as they met for coffee during a Bloomberg campaign stop in Richmond, VA Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
BOB BROWN
Gov. Ralph Northam , back to camera, talks with members of the media in a hallway after a press conference at the State Capitol Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 where he previewed his voting legislative proposals, including removing Lee-Jackson Day as a state holiday and replacing it with election day.
BOB BROWN
Gen. Benedict Arnold (Marc Holma) at center talks with Andrew Keehan, L, and Michael White as folks line up for a history lecture on Arnold's raid on Richmond at historic St. John's Church on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
Artist Jason Ford works on a mural on North Henry Street Wednesday, August 19, 2020. It is part of the Mending Walls RVA project.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Pastor Neil Lieder gives a sermon during New Hope Church's drive-in service in Providence Forge Friday, March 27, 2020. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the church has been holding their service as a drive-in.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND