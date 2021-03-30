2020 was the deadliest year for pedestrians in the Richmond region over the last decade

Yesmine Bethea often looks at videos and photos of her 16-year-old granddaughter Aajah Rosemond, but it can be too much when they appear on Facebook feed or as she's searching for other pictures in her phone.
"Sometimes I can't watch them because she's not here," Bethea said, standing close to where her granddaughter was struck and killed by a car in South Richmond. "I have to be careful when I scroll through my phone. She's all over it."
One of her favorites, a video recorded last May, shows how sweet Aajah was, indulging her kisses and selfies.
She still imagines Aajah calling for her: "Gram!"
Aajah, or, 'Ladybug', as her grandmother sometimes called her, was one of 32 people killed by vehicles while walking in the Richmond region in 2020, the most in the last decade, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.
There's no singular 'why.' Traffic safety officials and advocates speculate that heightened interest in walking and being outside during the COVID-19 pandemic combined with enduring problems, such as speeding and distracted driving probably contributed to the rise.
Work on those challenges is ongoing. Last year, officials across the region started collaborating to launch a study that could inform policy decisions and new local traffic ordinances. State lawmakers also have recently passed bills codifying penalties for drivers who harm or kill pedestrians, banning the use of devices while driving and permitting localities to lower speed limits in certain areas to 15 miles per hour.
The families of victims, however, remain traumatized, trying to cope as they seek justice and make sense of tragedy.
***
Aajah died last October as she was walking to the Food Lion on Jahnke Road, about 10 minutes away from her grandmother's house as the sun was beginning to set early on a Sunday evening. A driver attempted a left turn onto German School Road, allegedly with the sun making it difficult to see, according to city police. He struck an oncoming car, sending it in her direction.
The Richmond General District Court found the driver, Robert Macklin, guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving for failing to yield. The court gave him a 90-day suspended sentence and a $200 fine, according to court records.
"I pass by there every day. It still feels like it was just yesterday," Bethea said. "It's just ridiculous. I still see cars speeding through the light there. There's a sign with her picture on it. Obviously a life was lost. There's no regard to slow down. ... I don't know what to do, but something needs to happen."
The nonprofit Governors Highway Safety Association last week announced that there was a 20% rise in pedestrian traffic fatalities through the first half of 2020, with nearly 3,000 people killed nationwide.
The decade's most dangerous year for pedestrians in the region was in 2018 when 89 people were seriously injured and 28 were killed. Last year, however, was the deadliest with 32 fatalities and 52 seriously injured in Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, New Kent, Powhatan, Goochland and Charles City.
The goal for Richmond is zero, said Mike Sawyer, a transportation engineer and coordinator of the city's Vision Zero initiative centered around a traffic safety management plan to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe.
In response to Aajah's death last fall, the Richmond City Council passed a resolution in January supporting tentative plans for the city to install speed cameras around posted school zones when students are expected to their classrooms in person next fall.
A Department of Public Works staff report notes that the city previously installed new crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals, bikes lanes and other safety improvements to the area, but would consider installing speed cameras near the intersection since it is close to Lucille Brown Middle School. The report says police could give a $50 fine to anyone caught speeding 11 mph or more over the speed posted.
As part of the Vision Zero plan, the city in recent years has also installed 450 high-visibility crosswalks, new traffic beacons and more than 20 miles of new bike lanes. The city also recently announced plans to install 55 "stop for pedestrian" signs at high incident locations and paint GRTC Pulse lanes red after a bus struck and killed Alice Woodson, 32, in 2019.
Chet Parsons, the director of Plan RVA, a group that works with localities in the region to develop transportation and land-use plans, said other jurisdictions are interested in the city's approach, as dozens of people are also killed or seriously injured in each year in suburban and rural areas outside of the city.
He said a regional Vision Zero working group formed last summer recently commissioned a study on pedestrian safety for the region, which could help guide new regional plans and local ordinances.
"There’s a pretty uniform understanding that there are problems and we need to start talking about it as a region," he said. "There's a concerted effort to understand why it’s happening."
***
Sawyer said drivers must also be responsible, as engineering solutions, signs and laws can only do so much to prevent crashes.
In July, a driver ran over and killed 76-year-old Lucy Le during her daily meditative morning walk in the leafy West End neighborhood where she lived with her daughter's family in Henrico County on Welwyn Road, about a mile south of the intersection of River and Gaskins roads.
Le's daughter, Laura Pho, said their neighbor was backing out of her U-shaped driveway across the street when she struck her. Pho said she and her children saw the aftermath moments later. She said it was clear in that moment that her mother died.
In the months since then, Pho and her family routinely set out fresh flowers and chalk messages on the street to reclaim the space where she died. Pho also started advocating for pedestrian and bicyclist safety with BikeWalkRVA, a program of the Richmond nonprofit SportsBackers.
It's still a challenge as Pho and her family grief for her mother, who immigrated from Vietnam decades ago, eventually helping establish the first Vietnamese medical clinic in Northern Virginia as well as the first Buddhist temple in Central Virginia.
Pho said her mother, a nurse, dedicated her life to healing others.
"It's so easy to celebrate her legacy and the beautiful person she was, but it's just beyond traumatic that it happened right in front of our home," she said. "We'll never be made whole. We lost our matriarch, our hero."
Earlier this month, Henrico authorities charged Jodell Alvis with misdemeanor reckless driving in connection to Le's death.
"While justice will never necessarily be obtained in my mom's case, I will never let anybody forget the wonderful person she is ... by making sure we have safe streets," said Pho, who plans to advocate for reforms to how the criminal justice system handles pedestrian crashes. "Everyone should be served and protected the same way regardless of your age, race or however you identify."
Bethea said she's also experienced the same frustration after the driver who was eventually found guilty of only a misdemeanor reckless driving charge.
"I get that it’s not intentional. But there needs to be further consequences; not just a slap on the wrist," she said.
She said she's also been frustrated that city officials have rebuffed her request for the city to install billboards with a picture of Aajah, warning drivers that their carelessness could cause another pedestrian fatality. Officials said a billboard could distract drivers.
Sawyer said the city is trying to do its best to engineer safety solutions without inadvertently creating another hazard.
"That's the challenging part about what we do and why we come to work every day. Sometimes I feel uncomfortable talking about all the things that we do, because I know at the end of the day, it may still not be enough," he said. "It ends when people come together with shared values and beliefs; when everyone getting home is important to everybody."
