2020 was the deadliest year for pedestrians in the Richmond region over the last decade

Yesmine Bethea often looks at videos and photos of her 16-year-old granddaughter Aajah Rosemond, but it can be too much when they appear on Facebook feed or as she's searching for other pictures in her phone.

"Sometimes I can't watch them because she's not here," Bethea said, standing close to where her granddaughter was struck and killed by a car in South Richmond. "I have to be careful when I scroll through my phone. She's all over it."

One of her favorites, a video recorded last May, shows how sweet Aajah was, indulging her kisses and selfies.

She still imagines Aajah calling for her: "Gram!"

Aajah, or, 'Ladybug', as her grandmother sometimes called her, was one of 32 people killed by vehicles while walking in the Richmond region in 2020, the most in the last decade, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.

There's no singular 'why.' Traffic safety officials and advocates speculate that heightened interest in walking and being outside during the COVID-19 pandemic combined with enduring problems, such as speeding and distracted driving probably contributed to the rise.