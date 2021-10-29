2021 Christmas Mother Petra Glover has been practicing acts of kindness throughout her life

Acts of kindness don’t carry expiration dates.
You just never know the extent of the impact of doing something nice for someone; it might be fleeting, or it could resonate much longer. Say 44 years.
The 2021 Richmond Christmas Mother, Petra Glover, is well aware of this phenomenon. A former student searched her out to say, “Thank you” for something Glover did for her – and for many years had largely forgotten -- in 1977. The student told Glover, “You changed my life.”
Glover had no idea.
When she stopped to think about it, though, it was easy to find parallels with the annual Christmas Mother Fund, which turns donations from the community into food and gifts for children and families.
“Never take for granted anything you can do that might improve somebody’s life or even just make them smile,” Glover said.
Back to her student.
In 1977, Petra Barber – she was not yet married – was a young math teacher at a middle school in Takoma Park, Md., a suburb of Washington, D.C. She had graduated from the University of Miami in 1976 and returned home to Maryland for her first teaching job.
One of her students, Sharon Johnson, used to come to school, carrying Linda Ronstadt’s then-new album, “Simple Dreams,” under her arm. Barber asked her why. Simple, the 13-year-old student said, Ronstadt was her favorite singer. She just loved her.
Somewhere along the way, the teacher learned the student had never been to a concert and was living with her grandparents.
Glover learned Ronstadt would be performing at the old Capital Centre in Landover, Md., in November 1977, and hatched an idea: she would take Johnson to the concert. She called Johnson’s grandmother for permission, invited her over for dinner beforehand and introduced Johnson to her parents and sister.
She wonders if a teacher could even do such a thing today.
“I knew she was going to love it because she was such a fan, and we had a great time,” Glover said. “Who didn’t like Linda Ronstadt?”
Glover didn’t know the half of it.
“It was just really a great day,” Johnson said in a phone interview from Maryland where she still lives. She still has a ticket stub from the show. Admission was $7.50. “I just remember the feeling of excitement of that first concert. I was so excited.”
The show set Johnson on a path of becoming a faithful concert-goer over the years. She also has worked backstage for numerous bands and shows over the years: on sound systems, selling T-shirts, roadie-type stuff. She’s still as enthusiastic as ever about music and performers. She’s also met her share of famous musicians – including Ronstadt. She was first in line for a book-signing when Ronstadt was autographing copies of her memoir a few years ago. Johnson told her about being such a long-time fan, and she told her about the teacher who took her to the 1977 show.
“She thought it was really cool,” Johnson said.
Through the years, Johnson never forgot her teacher (“She was such a nice person”) and the Ronstadt concert, and always wanted to let her know how much that show meant to her. But not knowing her teacher’s married name, Johnson never had any luck until she made the connection through Facebook in the last few years.
“I couldn’t believe it when I finally found her, and I was able to thank her,” said Johnson, now 57. “I thought, ‘I hope she doesn’t think this is weird.’”
Glover didn’t.
“She said, ‘I just wanted you to know you changed my life,’ and I was like, ‘Wow!’” Glover recalls of their online reunion. “You know how you do something and you just know it’s something nice, but you don’t think about it afterwards? I hadn’t thought about it since about two years after it happened.”
But Johnson sure had, and here we are.
Glover grew up in Rockville, Md. At the University of Miami she majored in education, minored in math and was a cheerleader. She and her husband, Gary, graduated the same year – 1976 – but didn’t meet until two years later in Washington, introduced by mutual friends who knew of their Miami connection.
They married in 1980 and moved to the Richmond area in 1982 so he could run the family’s dry-cleaning operation, Puritan Cleaners. He is the third generation of his family to be in the business, which also is known for its annual Coats for Kids campaign, which collects donated coats for needy children. Community members drop off thousands of coats a year to Puritan Cleaners, where employees clean, repair and sort the coats. Each spring, Puritan Cleaners also works with FeedMore by collecting nonperishable foods and donations at its locations to raise food and funds for the 100K Meals program.
The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund does the same sort of good work in the community.
Started in 1935, the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund is organized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. It evolved from The Richmond News Leader’s Empty Stocking Fund and the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Good Fellow Club. The Times-Dispatch sponsors the program and absorbs nearly all its administrative costs. The program receives contributions from RTD readers and advertisers and provides food and gifts for children and families through partnerships with The Salvation Army, The Community Foundation and FeedMore.
Last year, the program collected more than $376,000 in donations.
Donate online by visiting:
Contributions may be sent by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
The job of Christmas Mother is not so far removed from her days as a teacher, Glover said, as her reconnection with her former student has shown.
“One of the special aspects of teaching is that you have an opportunity to positively affect your student's lives in ways you never might have realized,” she said. “This is so true for the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund. I'm so glad I get to be part of it.”
(804) 649-6639