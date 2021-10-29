2021 Christmas Mother Petra Glover has been practicing acts of kindness throughout her life

“She thought it was really cool,” Johnson said.

Through the years, Johnson never forgot her teacher (“She was such a nice person”) and the Ronstadt concert, and always wanted to let her know how much that show meant to her. But not knowing her teacher’s married name, Johnson never had any luck until she made the connection through Facebook in the last few years.

“I couldn’t believe it when I finally found her, and I was able to thank her,” said Johnson, now 57. “I thought, ‘I hope she doesn’t think this is weird.’”

Glover didn’t.

“She said, ‘I just wanted you to know you changed my life,’ and I was like, ‘Wow!’” Glover recalls of their online reunion. “You know how you do something and you just know it’s something nice, but you don’t think about it afterwards? I hadn’t thought about it since about two years after it happened.”

But Johnson sure had, and here we are.

Glover grew up in Rockville, Md. At the University of Miami she majored in education, minored in math and was a cheerleader. She and her husband, Gary, graduated the same year – 1976 – but didn’t meet until two years later in Washington, introduced by mutual friends who knew of their Miami connection.