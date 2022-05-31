$21.4 million in repairs are coming to Hull Street Road. Here's what to expect.

Crews will be buzzing along the Hull Street Road over the next 12 months starting Wednesday as the city launches the first phase of a major road improvement project for the Southside Richmond corridor.

Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the area where the work is set to take place, said the $21.4 million first phase of the project will make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists by adding new sidewalks, streetlights, crosswalks and stormwater infrastructure.

“We’ve got people living on both sides of Hull Street. They’ve got to walk Hull to get to the Food Lion, Dollar General and places like that. And we’ve got bus stops here,” Jones said Tuesday from alongside the busy roadway. “The average citizen can’t walk like this on a daily basis.”

With the full project slated for completion in the next five to seven years, according to Jones, the first phase will begin this week with utility relocation work along a 1.25-mile stretch of highway from Hey to Warwick roads over the next year.

City officials say crews with Dominion Energy, Verizon, Comcast and a few other fiber optic companies will work together to clear trees and install new poles, overhead lines and underground cables and conduits.

Starting in spring 2023, crews will shift focus to reconstructing the existing divided highway to improve intersections, build turn lanes and widen medians which will feature new landscaping.

There are two more phases of the project, which was first conceived in 2005, according to the city’s five-year capital plan. The additional phases will cost $17.6 million and cover the entire Hull Street Road corridor spanning about 2½ miles from Arizona Drive near Southside Plaza shopping center to the Chippenham Parkway just past River City Middle School.

State and federal funding will cover almost the entire cost of the first and third phase of the project, but the city must still secure funding for the second phase. Richmond’s capital spending plan projects that the city will raise the remaining $6 million for the project through municipal bond sales in the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.