21-year-old killed in New Kent car crash

A 21-year-old man was killed in a car crash in New Kent on Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.
Devin W. Samuels, 21, of Quinton, was heading east in the right lane of the 2900 block of Route 60. As he was changing to the left lane, his car struck a 2004 Chevrolet pickup that had slowed, according to police. Samuels' car was overturned. Police say that Samuels was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, after which he succumbed to his injuries.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 2:43 p.m. on Friday.
A 23 year old male was driving the other car, the Chevrolet pickup, and did not report any injury, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.