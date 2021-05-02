21-year-old killed in New Kent car crash

Devin W. Samuels, 21, of Quinton, was heading east in the right lane of the 2900 block of Route 60. As he was changing to the left lane, his car struck a 2004 Chevrolet pickup that had slowed, according to police. Samuels' car was overturned. Police say that Samuels was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, after which he succumbed to his injuries.