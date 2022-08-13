22-year-old woman shot in Highland Springs was William & Mary senior, entrepreneur

The 22-year-old woman who died last week in a shooting in Highland Springs was a rising senior at the College of William & Mary and a budding business owner, the university said Friday.

Zhykierra Guy was found fatally shot in an SUV not far from North Airport Drive in the early morning of Aug. 5. Ms. Guy lived in the area where she died, police said.

At William & Mary, Ms. Guy majored in government and minored in business. She planned a career in either law or business, said Ginger Ambler, the school's vice president for student affairs.

Last year, Ms. Guy started her own online retail hair business called "Lavish Hair Zesty Girls." She also loved to dance.

"She was dedicated to giving all her love to family and friends," said her mother, Lakisha Hamlett. "Her energy and soul touched many students there, and we are grateful as parents for the time she was given to us on earth."

Ms. Guy is survived by her mother; father Shanta and brother Atnahs. William & Mary is offering counseling to students.

Her funeral will be held Monday at 10151 Chatham Road in Vernon Hill. Students, faculty and staff from the university are invited.