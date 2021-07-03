 Skip to main content
26-year-old Chesterfield firefighter recruit dies after suffering medical emergency during daily training
26-year-old Chesterfield firefighter recruit dies after suffering medical emergency during daily training

A 26-year-old Chesterfield Fire and EMS firefighter recruit died Saturday morning after suffering a medical emergency during physical training Thursday, July 1, county fire officials reported.

Tyvaughn Eldrige of Richmond was "surrounded by family and members of Chesterfield Fire and EMS" when he died at 6:43 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a news release.

"This is a tragic loss of an amazing young man who made the commitment to serve his community," Chesterfield Fire said in a statement. "Firefighter Tyvaughn Eldridge will always be Chesterfield Fire and EMS family. We are all mourning this weekend, so we ask that privacy be provided to the family and the members of Chesterfield Fire and EMS until more details can be released."

The department said it will not release more details at this time.

