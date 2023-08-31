When Caitlyn Plaskett and her wife started their TikTok account 2.ladies.and.2.babies during the pandemic, they were not expecting much.

They saw it as a way to share cute, funny videos of their son Remy, a baby at the time, to friends and family. But then, “we started to get hooked,” Plaskett said.

“Randomly, a few of our videos blew up. And then it just kept going from there,” she said.

Now, 2.ladies.and.2.babies has over 241,000 followers. Their stories of two happy ladies with two babies has struck a chord and drawn followers all over the world.

Most of the content is unscripted and follows funny everyday experiences of the Plaskett family.

“We really want to bring more visibility for the LGBTQ+ communities. So that people can see that our families are just like everyone else’s families,” Caitlyn said.

Many of the videos are of Caitlyn playing pranks on her wife, whose name they keep a secret and sometimes refer to as “Wanda.” Caitlyn often makes fun of “Wanda’s” forgetfulness.

“It’s really just her messing with me constantly. I take the brunt of the jokes. I don’t mind it,” “Wanda” said.

They have shared their in vitro fertilization journey when Caitlyn got pregnant with their second child, Van, including costs and how they had to refinance their house to afford it.

Many viewers have reached out with questions about IVF and IUI, the intrauterine insemination fertility treatment Caitlyn's wife used to get pregnant with their firstborn, Remy.

"We've had people reach out from Alabama or Tennessee, places without a large (LGBTQ+) community, and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, I never thought about having kids. I never thought that would be a possibility for me. How did you do it?'" Caitlyn said.

By day, Caitlyn, 33, is a social worker. And “Wanda,” 36, is a major crimes detective. Remy is 3, and Van just turned 1.

Mostly, the videos share joy. The joy of family. The highs and lows. Babies and burps and mix-ups and laughter.

“Normalizing parenting gender diversity and LGBTQ youth is incredibly important to demystify the youth and family experience,” said Anjali Ferguson, a clinical psychologist with expertise in early childhood mental health and parenting. “Representation in media and everyday life makes these experiences more accessible and mainstream which ultimately reduces the stigma these communities experience.”

"We certainly need more thoughtful representation of LGBTQ families in the media. We know that representation in youth media can lead to significant mental health benefits such as positive self-esteem, a decrease in risk for depressive symptoms, and a greater sense of self-worth," she added.

TikTok “has become the soul of the LGBTQ Internet,” according to an article in the Washington Post. Other media outlets say TikTok has become a haven for queer youth, NBC reported.

There are other LGBTQ families on TikTok, but they are more scripted, Caitlyn said. “Ours is a bit more raw and relatable.”

As their following grew, they began to create the occasional branded content. They recently created branded content for Kroger, Honest, and Kraft Mac & Cheese.

“We’re very intentional about the brands we work with. It’s stuff we actually use. You have to be very careful with a TikTok account. You don’t want to be oversaturated or put questionable stuff out there and then not have people trust you,” Caitlyn said.

However, not all the feedback 2.ladies.and.2.babies has received is positive. Like anything on the internet, they have received their share of hate messages.

But “our community always comes to bat for us,” Caitlyn said. “If someone says something hateful, we don’t let it get to us,” she said.

As a social worker, Caitlyn says she’s hyperaware of what’s safe to post about her children and what’s not.

“We’re a happy, healthy family. Our kids have a great life. We want to let people see that and laugh at the silly things in life,” Caitlyn said.

“And show that everybody can have a family,” "Wanda" added.