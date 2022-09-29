2nd Street Festival cancelled, Grandmaster Flash to perform at Hippodrome, limited capacity

Due to expected inclement weather, the 2nd Street Festival set for this Saturday and Sunday has been cancelled.

However, a portion of the party will go on indoors. Festival headliner, Grandmaster Flash will perform indoors at The Hippodrome theater, 528 N. 2nd St., on 2nd Street in Jackson Ward on Saturday evening. The performance is free and open to the public, but capacity is limited and based upon availability.

There will be an opening band. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with performances running from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Capacity at the Hippodrome theater is around 550. Entry is first come, first served. So be prepared to get in line. Attendance to the 2nd Street Festival typically draws 25,000 visitors over two days.

The 2nd Street Festival celebrates the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood and its history as “the Harlem of the South." Venture Richmond, which hosts the event, said that it came to the "incredibly difficult decision to cancel the 2nd Street Festival" due to anticipated inclement weather from Ian.

"While we are extremely lucky to be a few states away from the serious issues Florida is facing, we also know that this weekend promises uncertain amounts of rainfall and potential wind gusts for our area. After consulting meteorologists, vendors, contractors, security, and other event planners, and after considering the Governor’s State of Emergency, we concluded to the best of our ability, that the event, if held, would not be safe. We must put the safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, contractors, and staff foremost," organizers said in a statement.

He created many of the DJ techniques still used today, like the backspin technique and punch phrasing as well as perfecting the art of scratching. Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five were the first hip-hop artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which occurred in 2007. His live shows bring an energy and excitement from when DJs first started mixing records.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SecondStreetFestival.

Check out photos from last year's 2nd Street Festival: