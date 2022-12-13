2nd suspect arrested in teen's fatal shooting in Walmart parking lot in Henrico

A second suspect has been identified and arrested in the Nov. 29 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on North Parham Road in Henrico County.

Ja'Corey M. Coleman, 23, of Richmond, surrendered Tuesday at Henrico Jail and was served with warrants charging him with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the slaying of Durell Cornelius Brown Jr.

On Dec. 1, police said Javion Peroune, 18, turned himself in at police headquarters and was charged with second-degree murder and felony use of firearm in Brown's death.

Henrico officers were called at 7:13 p.m. Nov. 29 to a reported shooting in the Walmart parking lot in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road. They located a male victim and attempted life-saving medical aid before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the shooting. Both Coleman and Peroune are being held without bond.

A funeral service for Brown was to be held Wednesday.