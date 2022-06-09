3 local organizations receive $230,000 to address health equity in Richmond

The city of Richmond has chosen three local organizations addressing health equity to share $230,000, the beginning of a two-year effort to fund organizations that address health disparities.

The city chose Crossover Healthcare Ministry, Nolef Turns and Richmond Behavioral Health Authority to increase access to health care, support people released from prison and address substance abuse recovery.

Last fall, Richmond City Council voted to take $5 million worth of federal COVID relief funds and allocate them toward health equity. The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced the recipients Thursday.

"I applaud RHHD for recognizing the positive impact grassroots work can have on community resilience to public health crises like COVID-19 or the opioid epidemic, which disproportionately impact our low-income residents and communities of color," Stoney said in a statement.

Crossover Healthcare Ministry, a local nonprofit, will receive $50,000 to provide additional bilingual medical assistance and increase the organization's capacity.

Nolef Turns, another local nonprofit, gets $90,000 to provide crisis and transitional shelter assistance to Richmond residents returning from incarceration who have an increased chance of using drugs again.

Richmond Behavioral Health Authority will receive $90,000 to provide mental health services in clinics located in public housing and lower-income communities. RBHA is a public entity the city council established to provide mental health services in Richmond.

The city will begin accepting nominations for future funds on June 16. Nominations will be accepted for about a month, and applicants should have plans to take on new projects or expand existing work to better promote health equity in Richmond.

Projects will be funded for the next two years.