3 residents, firefighter released from hospital after Chesterfield apartment fire

Residents and a firefighter hospitalized following a Chesterfield apartment fire on Saturday have been released.
Crews were dispatched at 3:46 a.m. to the 800 block of Boulder Springs Drive, according to the Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
Three people who were sent to a hospital had been released as of Monday. A firefighter also has been released and returned to full duty, the department said.
Red Cross Virginia on Saturday said the organization was helping 35 residents who had been displaced.
