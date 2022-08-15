 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

3 residents, firefighter released from hospital after Chesterfield apartment fire

  • 0

Residents and a firefighter hospitalized following a Chesterfield apartment fire on Saturday have been released.

Crews were dispatched at 3:46 a.m. to the 800 block of Boulder Springs Drive, according to the Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services. 

Three people who were sent to a hospital had been released as of Monday. A firefighter also has been released and returned to full duty, the department said.

Red Cross Virginia on Saturday said the organization was helping 35 residents who had been displaced.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought ravages Iraq's southern marshes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News