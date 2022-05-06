3 shot, 2 fatally, in separate overnight shootings in Richmond

Three people were shot, two fatally, in two overnight shootings about 30 minutes apart in Richmond, city police said.

In the first incident, police were called about 1:15 a.m. to the 2200 block of Chateau Court for a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which is in an apartment complex south of Hull Street Road in South Richmond.

Just over 30 minutes later, police were called at 1:46 a.m. to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court just north of Fairfield Avenue for the report of a person down. Officers located two people with apparent gunshot wounds. A female was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and a male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In the Chateau Court homicide, police urged anyone with information to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804)-646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

In the Rosetta Street double shooting, police urged anyone with information to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804)-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.