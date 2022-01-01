30% of children in foster care identify as LGBTQ. Here's one transgender teen's story in Virginia.

“For me, what’s hardest wasn’t Taliah being trans. It’s how people treat her. You want to protect her from the world. But there’s only so much you can do,” Lanette said.

"Having foster families and caregivers that are affirming and willing to seek outside additional supports are huge [for LGBTQ youth]," Mendez said. "Finding support for the child, to help connect them to people who identify with them, can be a big help. As well as seeking support for the caregiver who is more than likely walking this path for the first time."

The Halls were connected to Taliah with enCircle, a local treatment foster care program that aims to be more inclusive, serving kids who might face more challenges due to medical issues or who identify as LGBTQ.

“The kids we serve need a special family — those who are open and flexible — to provide a loving home in foster care,” Ray Ratke, CEO of enCircle, said. EnCircle has been around for 133 years. It opened first as an orphanage outside of Roanoke, transitioning to a foster care model, as well as other services, over the years.

"We're always in urgent need of more foster parents," Ratke said.