30 Richmond employees are on unpaid leave for not complying with vaccine mandate; 360 applied for exemption

About 10% of Richmond city employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine after applying for an exemption to the city's shot mandate.

With an Oct. 1 vaccination deadline looming for the city's approximately 3,600 employees, about three quarters of its workforce is now fully vaccinated. While nearly all other employees have received their first dose or been excused for a medical or religious reason, 30 are currently on unpaid leave for not complying with the order.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney said he is pleased that city employees are setting an example for the rest of the city, where only 54% of adults have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

"I'm proud because I want all our employees and public servants to be the model for our community," Stoney said. "We're going to keep on working to ensure that the remaining employees become compliant with this mandate."

Out of the 360 or so employees exempted from the order, however, about nine in ten were excused by providing no more than a notarized statement that said the vaccine conflicts with their religious tenets or practices, according to city officials.

Vaccines are encouraged by nearly every major religious denomination in the U.S.