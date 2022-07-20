 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

300 without natural gas in western Henrico County

  • Updated
  • 0

A natural gas outage is reported in western Henrico County.

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities said about 300 customers were without the service as of Wednesday afternoon. 

The residences and businesses are in the area of Lauderdale, Gayton and Cambridge Drive.

"Technicians are on standby to restore gas service as soon as the issue is resolved," the utility said. 

Customers are asked to call (804) 646-8426 for more information. 

 

0 Comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News