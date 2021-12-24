300-year-old pecan pie recipe for the holidays

Every December, Mike Dorman dons his Santa suit to deliver pecan pies with his wife Anna. The recipe came from her mother, whose family has baked the pie since the 1700s in Southwest Virginia.

Making pecan pies became an annual gift giving tradition for Mike and Anna after they met thirty years ago. This year, they made 40 pies to deliver as gifts. The most Anna can remember making for the holidays was 120 pies. One of their two freezers is mostly dedicated to them.

The 300-year-old recipe is a family secret. However, the Dormans share one special tidbit about making the pie: After Mike breaks the pecans up, they are roasted right away. They are then added to the mixture.