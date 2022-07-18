36 arrested in multi-jurisdictional online sex solicitation stings

Two online sting operations conducted by area police have resulted in the arrest of 36 people on charges of soliciting sex for money and commercial sex trafficking.

In the first operation June 9, Chesterfield County police special victims and vice detectives conduced online chatting operations that ended with the arrest of 13 people on 29 charges.

As in past cases, detectives intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from adults through various social media platforms. The suspects communicated with people they believed to be offering sexual services in exchange for payment and arranged to meet them at a location. When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested.

In what police said was an effort to maximize enforcement efforts against prostitution in the Richmond area while targeting sex traffickers, Chesterfield conducted a second operation July 12 in conjunction with the Henrico Division of Police and Hanover Sheriff's Office.

In that sting, Chesterfield police arrested 14 suspects on 27 charges; Hanover arrested five people on charges of solicitation for prostitution. In Henrico, police arrested four people for commercial sex trafficking.

In the Henrico operation, police said sex traffickers provided advice, guidance and protection intended to help individuals - in this case, detectives – advance within the commercial sex trade in exchange for a percentage of their daily earnings. When these traffickers showed up to pick up their "employee," they were met by Henrico detectives.