39th annual Christmas Parade provides festive fun despite rain

The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade was a cold and rainy affair, with nearly 100 groups marching down Broad Street in the inclement weather as spectators enjoyed the festivities.

Councilmember Michael J. Jones, of Richmond’s South Central 9th Voter District, joked that he had the easy part of riding on the City of Richmond’s float. But he was happy to see the many people in attendance despite the weather.

“It’s just a blessing,” Jones said. “You had a lot of people in Richmond hanging out on the streets; it was a great vibe, and it was enjoyable.”

The Christmas Parade endured through many challenges over the years: from sponsorship changes to COVID-19 to occasional poor weather conditions. However, the event has remained a popular gathering in Richmond for decades.

“We have so much to be grateful for,” Jones said. “You saw that on the smiling faces, and so for us to come together as a community this time of year, that’s always positive.”

The theme for 2022’s celebration was “A Very RVA Christmas.”

“We wanted to honor the rich history of Christmas in RVA, including 39 years of the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade,” parade director Beth Karrer said in a statement.

Nutzy and Natasha, mascots for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, served as this year’s grand marshals. Flying Squirrels CEO Todd Parnell was the event's grand marshal in 2011.

“We are deeply honored to be grand marshals for this year’s 'A Very RVA Christmas,'” Parnell said prior to the parade.

The parade started at 10 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia and concluded next to the Richmond Coliseum just before 1 p.m.

Teela Williams, community outreach executive for United Healthcare Community Plan, said the group was going to show up regardless of the weather to represent the Richmond community.

“This was our first time, so the excitement overpowered the weather, Williams said. “We had fun and people were out here, so that made it that much more enjoyable.”

The temperature was in the 50s for most of the parade, but felt cooler because of the conditions. Rain finally began to calm around noon as the parade neared its end.

Crossroads Irish Dance, which has participated in the parade for 17 years, was not going to let the weather stop them from marching in this year’s edition.

“We come out here rain or shine because our dancers love it, we love supporting our community, and we just love what the parade does for everybody,” said Amy Habel, CEO and creative director of Crossroads.

Meg Foster, of Henrico, braved the elements to cheer on her daughter Maeve, who marched in the parade as a member of the J.R. Tucker High School Marching Band.

“We’re out here to support her and all the other kids who are out here,” Foster said. “It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season, even in the rain.”

Maeve’s 13-year-old brother, Will, also ventured into the rain to support her.

“I’m cold, but it’s fun,” Will said.

For those who preferred not to deal with the weather, they had the option of viewing the parade on WTVR and its social media pages. The parade will also be rebroadcast on Christmas Day.

“It’s definitely rainy and chilly,” Foster said. “I can understand people coming out if they had a loved one in the parade, but staying home to watch in their pajamas otherwise.”

Steven Darnell, of Emporia, did not have a loved one marching in the parade, but decided to attend so that he could show his 3-year-old son, Joel, the sights and sounds of the parade for the first time.

“He’s enjoying it very much; he loves everything,” Darnell said. “His favorite was the fire trucks.”

Darnell has seen parades in Emporia but wanted to check out the larger-scale Richmond version.

“It’s awesome to see the different things that are in it,” Darnell said. “My favorite was the bands. It’s just unreal how talented they are.”