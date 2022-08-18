$4.4 million raised to address housing issues in Richmond region

A nonprofit organization has raised $4.4 million to address housing insecurity in the Richmond region.

"To say we are excited to have completed this campaign goal is an understatement," said Beth Vann-Turnbull, executive director of Housing Families First.

The Opening Doors for Families Campaign began in November 2018 with the goal of expanding the organization’s ability to serve a record number of unsheltered people in the Richmond area.

The campaign started with $2.5 million from the Bezos Day Families Fund, a group started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Since then, over 300 foundations, individuals and groups have contributed.

Vann-Turnbull said she's grateful for the groundswell of support. The final amount was announced on Thursday.

With these funds, the non-profit hopes to help an additional 300 people move into permanent housing each year, provide 10 additional shelter beds in private room settings, and add fully handicap-accessible shelter bedrooms and bathrooms.

"Homelessness is a community issue and it takes the community’s support to create actionable solutions that work," said Kelly Evans, president of the organization's board of directors. "To all of the organizations and individuals who made this happen, you were the solution and we are eternally grateful."

Renovations to the shelter located near their headquarters at 3900 Nine Mile Road in Henrico County have already begun.

Housing Families First is working on plans for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event this fall.