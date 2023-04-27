Four Virginia Commonwealth University students were arrested Wednesday night after protesting a second anti-abortion rally in the university's student center.

VCU police arrested Cassandra Mellor, 20; Casey Lockledge, 19; Joseph Friedman, 21 and Theo Mastio, 19.

All four were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released on bond. Mastio also was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

It was the second anti-abortion rally in the past month held by Students for Life of America at VCU that was disrupted by protesters. This time, police broke up the protest, allowing the event to continue.

On Wednesday night, the pro-life group Students for Life at VCU gathered in the student center for a second time with their national leader, Kristan Hawkins. When they gathered last month, protesters effectively shut down the meeting. A brief tussle ensured and two Richmond residents were arrested. Both sides complained that VCU did not protect them adequately.

This time, VCU told protesters it would not tolerate shouting or any attempt to stop speakers from talking. Officers were stationed in the commons before the night began.

Dozens of protesters gathered in the back of the room, holding signs and linking arms, according to videos posted by Kristopher Goad, a local activist who documents protests and other public events on Twitter. Then they began chanting.

Officers warned them they would be arrested if they continued. After the four students were arrested, the other protesters left the room, and the event continued.

"VCU is dedicated to promoting a safe environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors to gather and speak freely in a civil manner," university spokesperson Michael Porter said.

Porter added that VCU spoke with organizers and protesters days before the event to explain the university's policy. Police would first issue a warning, and those who continued to interfere with the event would be asked to leave and could face criminal prosecution. A sign posted outside the room indicated that canceling or attempting to discontinue the speech of any speaker would not be tolerated.

Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, commended VCU for how it handled the protesters.

"The expectations for those attending the event were made clear from the beginning, and when those rules were violated by protesters, campus police quickly and professionally removed them," Gilbert said in a statement.

On Thursday, another pro-life group called Created Equal, which often displays pictures of aborted fetuses, visited VCU's campus.