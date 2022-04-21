5 students, 2 adults injured as Chesterfield school bus plunges down ravine

A Chesterfield County school bus plunged down a ravine and overturned in the 7800 block of Hull Street Road after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, sending five students and two adults to area hospitals.

None of the occupants aboard the bus sustained life-threatening injuries, Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesman Lt. Kenny Mitchell said. The nature of their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

The children ranged in age from 12 to 17 and were special needs students. Most were non-verbal and\or had physical disabilities, Mitchell said.

Chesterfield fire crews responded at 3:53 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck in the westbound lanes of Hull Street Road near Pocoshock Boulevard, Mitchell said. Upon arrival, firefighters found a school bus that had broke through a guardrail and plunged down a ravine before overturning on its right side under some power lines.

Five students were aboard the bus, and paramedics transported four of them to local hospitals. The fifth student was taken to a hospital by a family member. In addition, two adults between the ages of 57 and 67 were transported by paramedics to the hospital, Mitchell said.

The driver of a 1997 Ford F150 was traveling west on Hull Street Road when the vehicle veered off the road, over-corrected and struck the school bus, causing the bus to veer off the road, Chesterfield police Lt. John Payne said in a release.

The pickup driver was not injured and stayed at the scene for questioning, authorities said.

The bus was to remain on its side at the scene indefinitely to allow police crash team officers to investigate.

Police urged anyone with information about the wreck to call them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information can also be provided through the P3 app.