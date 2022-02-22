5-year-old dies after UTV crash in Prince George

Prince George police say a 5-year-old girl in Prince George died Monday, after she was injured ejecting from a UTV.

Police spokesperson Alexis Grochmal says the child was the passenger of a Polaris Ranger, the driver was one of her relatives.

Officers responded to the crash around 5:40 p.m., to a residence near the 10700 Block of Hines Road.

During their initial investigation, officials learned that the individual driving the UTV was traveling on the residence's driveway when the vehicle veered to the left side, hitting a ditch line. The child was then ejected from the vehicle.

Police say the girl was unresponsive when they arrived on scene and she was taken to a local hospital where her injuries proved fatal.

Grochmal said police will not be releasing the identity of the individual who was driving the UTV nor the name of the victim at this time. This incident is still under investigation.