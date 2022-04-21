$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Charlottesville will expire soon unless it’s redeemed

Would you throw away $50,000?

A Powerball ticket that won $50,000 and was purchased in Charlottesville will expire soon unless it’s redeemed.

On Nov. 1, 2021, a Powerball ticket won $50,000 in the Virginia Lottery drawing. But no one has come forward with the winning ticket to claim the prize.

The ticket was bought at Fas Mart, located at 240 Rolkin Road in Charlottesville.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-25-34-44-45, and the Powerball number was 8. This ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. In this case, that means the ticket will become worthless at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.