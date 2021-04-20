50 Monument Avenue residents say they want the Robert E. Lee statue taken down

More than 50 homeowners who live near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue say they want the statue taken down immediately in a proposed amicus brief filed for the two cases that will determine the statue's fate.

It's been more than 10 months since Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the statue's removal, but two lawsuits are vying to keep it up. A Richmond judge struck down both suits, but the plaintiffs appealed, and the Virginia Supreme Court agreed to hear their appeals, which could take place in June.

The brief claims that the plaintiffs don't have standing to file a suit, that there are more residents near the statue who want it taken down than want it left up and that removing the statue doesn't conflict with historic preservation.

Pat McSweeney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the residents don't have the right to file the brief because of their close interest in the case.

"They're way off base, legally and factually," he said.

The neighbors say 95% of homeowners who can see the statue from their home support its removal. One resident, Baylor Rice, said every nearby resident he knows wants it gone. He called the removal "overdue."

"We all felt the same a year ago," he said.