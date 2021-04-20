50 Monument Avenue residents say they want the Robert E. Lee statue taken down

More than 50 homeowners who live near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue say they want the statue taken down immediately in a proposed amicus brief filed for the two cases that will determine the statue's fate.
It's been more than 10 months since Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the statue's removal, but two lawsuits are vying to keep it up. A Richmond judge struck down both suits, but the plaintiffs appealed, and the Virginia Supreme Court agreed to hear their appeals, which could take place in June.
The brief claims that the plaintiffs don't have standing to file a suit, that there are more residents near the statue who want it taken down than want it left up and that removing the statue doesn't conflict with historic preservation.
Pat McSweeney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the residents don't have the right to file the brief because of their close interest in the case.
"They're way off base, legally and factually," he said.
The neighbors say 95% of homeowners who can see the statue from their home support its removal. One resident, Baylor Rice, said every nearby resident he knows wants it gone. He called the removal "overdue."
"We all felt the same a year ago," he said.
But the number of residents who want or don't want the statue to remain in place isn't relevant, McSweeney said.
At the crux of the case are agreements the state made with landowners in the 1880s and 1890. The state agreed to hold the monument and its surrounding land "perpetually sacred." McSweeney represents plaintiff Helen Marie Taylor, who lives near the statue, and three others who live nearby. One plaintiff, Evan Morgan Massey, died last month.
The other lawsuit was filed by William C. Gregory, who is a descendant of a signatory of a similar agreement in 1890.
The brief was filed pro bono by Cultural Heritage Partners, a Richmond-based law firm that specializes in historic preservation of land, architecture and artwork and was cofounded by Greg Werkheiser. The group of neighbors who support the statue's removal call themselves Circle Neighbors.
They argue that the plaintiffs don't have standing to file a suit. Werkheiser said there have been dozens of lawsuits trying to keep Confederate statues up, and none has succeed. Most were shot down because the court ruled the plaintiff did not have standing.
"That's a pretty steep hill," Werkheiser said.
McSweeney argued that the plaintiffs do have standing because they are enforcing the deeds of their homes, which contained restrictive covenant agreements with the state.
The Circle Neighbors claim that far more residents of the neighborhood and the city want the statue removed. A poll conducted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Christopher Newport University indicated that nearly 80% of city residents support the removal of Confederate statues.
"They've all arrived at the same point," Werkheiser said. "The time has come. The monument has become this now global symbol of the strife we're going through in terms of race relations, and they're ready to move on to a conception for a Monument Avenue that is inclusive."
It's not relevant how many people take each side, McSweeney said. The lawyer added that the residents don't have the right to file the brief because they are a party to the case. They should have intervened, a separate legal process in which a third party claims someone else's lawsuit will impact them.
Werkheiser said they are filing the brief to provide insight and knowledge to the court.
Alice Massie has lived near the Lee monument for 23 years and is a cofounder of Circle Neighbors. She said in a statement that the statue should be re-contextualized elsewhere.
"We are a residential neighborhood who appreciate history and culture," she said. "It is time to move forward with an inclusive solution."
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich