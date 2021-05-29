59 years later, a new monument remembers a plane that vanished and 107 lives lost including a newlywed from Richmond

Eventually, she did remarry, but not knowing what became of Haaf lingered. As she watched news coverage of American prisoners of war returning from Vietnam in the 1970s she searched the images for a familiar face.

“I’ll never forget,” she said. “You’re on pins and needles, thinking ‘Doug might be among them.’ You look and you look, but nothing.”

A coal miner’s daughter, Marler grew up in Southwest Virginia in the community of Hurley in Buchanan County. After high school, she came to Richmond to find a job. She lived for a time with a sister, Madalene and her husband, who was in dental school.

She worked at Southern States (and later at Sears Roebuck on Broad Street), where she made friends who attended First Baptist Church, which is how she got involved with the church and got to know longtime pastor the Rev. Theodore F. Adams, who counseled her and Haaf before they were married. He would have performed the ceremony, Marler said, but he was away on a trip and bad weather grounded his return flight to Richmond. Associate pastor the Rev. Preston J. Taylor officiated in his place. (Marler still has the letter Adams wrote her, apologizing for missing the ceremony and wishing her and Doug "a long and happy life together.")