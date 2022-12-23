6 displaced after Midlothian fire

The American Red Cross is helping six adults were displaced Friday after a fire in Midlothian.
Firefighters responded to the 5700 block of North Chase Court for a structure fire at 1:44 p.m.
The fire was under control by 2:10 p.m., fire officials said.
15 Richmond-area restaurants that closed in 2022
Perch & Coop
Mike Ledesma who closed
Perch and Coop this year said the business model for a full-time restaurant just didn’t make economic sense for him anymore.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Salt & Forge
David Hahn of
Salt & Forge decided to go to law school, looking to focus on social justice instead of biscuits.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD/////
Secco Wine Bar
Julia Battaglini and Dave Martin closed
Secco Wine Bar earlier this year.
JOE MAHONEY
Buz & Ned's Real Barbecue
Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue closed their original location on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard after the sale of several business properties to two development companies. Buz and Ned's Real Barbecue second location is open at 8205 W. Broad St.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lady N’awlins Cajun Cafe
Owner Jake Crocker closed Lady N’awlins Cajun Cafe, citing inflation costs and staffing problems due to the pandemic.
Ryan DeNeff
The Dairy Bar
The Dairy Bar on Roseneath Road in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition was sold and is now Biscuits & Gravy.
2010, JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kitchen 64
After 15 years in business,
Kitchen 64 (3336 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.) closed. It was owned by Richmond restaurateurs Johnny and Katrina Giavos. The space will be home to Brick House Diner in 2023.
Zachary Reid
23rd & Main Taproom
After operating as a restaurant for 17 years, Shockoe Bottom’s 23rd & Main Kitchen & Taproom closed in November.
2013, P. KEVIN MORLEY/times-dispatch
Saison
Saison restaurant, coming up on its 10th anniversary, announced they would close up shop on Dec. 12.
Times-Dispatch
Foo Dog
Foo Dog Asian street food restaurant in the Fan announced that it would close Jan. 1, 2023.
BOB BROWN
Mi Hacienda
Mi Hacienda at 8250 Midlothian Turnpike has closed its restaurant, but launched two food trucks and a catering business.
RTD staff
The Broken Tulip
The Broken Tulip in Carytown announced that its last day of service is Dec. 30.
GRACE HOLLARS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hang Space
Hang Space vegan restaurant closed over the summer.
times-dispatch
K-Town Kitchen & Bar
K-Town Kitchen & Bar closed earlier this year, citing anti-Asian sentiments and the pandemic as the reason for the closure.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Max's Positive Vibe Cafe
Max’s Positive Vibe Café closed after 18 years. Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon took over the space in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center in South Richmond.
2016, DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH