6 dogs rescued from Henrico County house fire

Six dogs and three people were rescued from a house fire Wednesday in Henrico County.

Crews were alerted to the fire in the 5800 block of Staples Mill Road at about 10:24 a.m. They arrived to see smoke and flames coming from the house, Henrico fire Assistant Chief John Walls said in a statement.

A passerby is credited with going into the house before crews arrived and getting two teenagers and pets out of the building, he said. Fire crews also helped another person and other animals get out as they battled the fire.

Staples Mill Road east of Glenside Drive was closed for multiple hours.

The two teens and the man who helped them were treated at the scene then taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. They had non-life-threatening injuries.

Three of the dogs and a bird were sent to a veterinarian for treatment. Two reptiles and a dog died at the scene.

Red Cross is assisting the eight people displaced as a result of this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.