60,000 Dominion customers still without power in Virginia; Hopewell water supply still not restored

About 60,000 Dominion customers across Virginia remained without power as of noon Monday from last week's ice storm, and water restrictions remained in place for Hopewell residents.
The worst outages were reported in Chesterfield County, where more than 10,000 customers were without electricity, and Petersburg, with more than 5,000 residents in the dark.
Power was restored around midday to Virginia American Water Company, which supplies water to the city of Hopewell. But Assistant City Manager Charles Dane said around noon Monday that it could be six to eight hours, at the earliest, before pressure is restored and water begins to flow to city residents.
The water company experienced "a catastrophic failure" at the Hopewell plant on Sunday night after losing power during the storm leaving the city with only 3 to 4 hours of water.
"There's little or no water to conserve," Dane said Monday.
Once the plant is back up and running, the company has to test its system to make sure nothing broke during the outage, then refill its tanks before the city's water supply is restored.
Once the water supply is restored, Dane said, city residents will need to boil water before use. This boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice, Dane said, but it will be in place for at least 48 hours.
Virginia American Water is providing bottled water from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hopewell High School, 400 S. Mesa Drive. If you have no means of getting water from this distribution point, you can call 1-800-452-6863 for assistance.
Chesterfield has opened the Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard, and the North Courthouse Library, 325 Courthouse Road, as warming locations on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents still without power. Residents may bring their phones and laptops to charge or use WiFi. All visitors must wear facial coverings.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back to Richmond.com for more updates.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD