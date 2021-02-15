60,000 Dominion customers still without power in Virginia; Hopewell water supply still not restored

About 60,000 Dominion customers across Virginia remained without power as of noon Monday from last week's ice storm, and water restrictions remained in place for Hopewell residents.

The worst outages were reported in Chesterfield County, where more than 10,000 customers were without electricity, and Petersburg, with more than 5,000 residents in the dark.

Power was restored around midday to Virginia American Water Company, which supplies water to the city of Hopewell. But Assistant City Manager Charles Dane said around noon Monday that it could be six to eight hours, at the earliest, before pressure is restored and water begins to flow to city residents.

The water company experienced "a catastrophic failure" at the Hopewell plant on Sunday night after losing power during the storm leaving the city with only 3 to 4 hours of water.

"There's little or no water to conserve," Dane said Monday.

Once the plant is back up and running, the company has to test its system to make sure nothing broke during the outage, then refill its tanks before the city's water supply is restored.